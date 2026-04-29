Bolt-On Upgrades Push A Predator Beyond 900 Wheel Horsepower

Generating massive power numbers usually satisfies most car enthusiasts for a while. However, when a vehicle like the 2020 Shelby GT500 responds so well to upgrades, it’s easy to get addicted to that rush. The crew at Mustang Lifestyle already pushed its supercharged block to produce incredible output, but soon it was time to head right back onto the dyno rollers to test a fresh batch of bolt-on upgrades.

Before turning any wrenches, the Mustang Lifestyle crew faced an unexpected hurdle during its initial baseline run. A fresh set of sticky drag tires physically soaked up huge power compared to the street tires that had been tested previously.

“The power is there, and the tires soaked up 50 wheel horsepower,” Bradley Lokietek noted.

Working with this lower baseline number, Mustang Lifestyle swapped its previous supercharger pulley for a much smaller 2.4-inch version. It also installed a VMP claw bracket system to prevent annoying high-rpm belt slip. This aggressive mechanical change immediately forced several more pounds of boost into the engine and resulted in a massive surge of midrange torque.

Compressing all that extra air generates serious heat that can quickly rob the 2020 Shelby GT500 of its top-end speed. To keep those charge temperatures safely under control, Mustang Lifestyle bolted on a VMP Apex race lid and an upgraded intercooler, along with a high-capacity water manifold. The resulting computer data logs quickly revealed that the factory fuel system struggled to keep up with the cool, dense air rushing into the cylinders.

“It looks like this JMS pump booster really did the trick,” Lokietek explained as the team wired in a plug-and-play voltage booster to fix the dipping fuel pressure. This quick adjustment safely lowered the heavy injector duty cycle back to reliable operating levels.

Dialing in serious forced induction systems always takes careful tuning alongside the exact right combination of supporting hardware. Pushing the 2020 Shelby GT500 deep into the 900-horsepower range proves just how beautifully these modern platforms respond to basic airflow improvements. Equipping the factory blower with proper heavy-duty cooling and consistent fuel delivery guarantees that this aggressive track weapon is ready to dominate on the drag strip.