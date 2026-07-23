Back at The SEMA Show in 2023, Ford Racing, née Ford Performance, rolled out the FP800S upgrade package for the then-fresh S650 Mustang GT. Last year in Sin City, the Blue Oval’s in-house speed merchants showed off a Bronze version of that same package on a concept vehicle. Now the pricing is available for this comprehensive upgrade, and it will only cost you about half the price of adding the Track Pack option to a Dark Horse SC.

All four FP800S variants retail for $18,500, with the differences coming down to suspension configuration and appearance. Buyers can choose the FP800S Black MagneRide (P/N M-MUSTANG-FPS1A; $18,500), FP800S Black Passive (P/N M-MUSTANG-FPS1P; $18,500), FP800S Bronze MagneRide (P/N M-MUSTANG-FPS2A; $18,500), or FP800S Bronze Passive (P/N M-MUSTANG-FPS2P; $18,500). Each package delivers the same performance upgrades while tailoring the chassis and aesthetics to match.

The FP800S Bronze MagneRide Package Concept recently appeared on the Ford Custom Garage website, offering the most detailed breakdown yet of Ford’s bronze-accented, supercharged package for the S650 Mustang. (Photo Credit: Ford Custom Garage)

At the heart of every package is the Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger (P/N M-6066-M8800), which elevates the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 810 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque on 91-octane premium fuel. Models not equipped with Active Exhaust only step up to 800 horsepower while maintaining the same 615 lb-ft torque figure. Every package also includes the Ford Racing air/oil separator kit (P/N M-6766-A50DSC) to keep the inlet path clean.

The suspension is where the four packages begin to diverge. The MagneRide versions receive uniquely tuned, track-capable MagneRide calibration along with the Ford Performance ProCal 4 calibration required for those electronically controlled dampers. The Passive versions are engineered specifically for Mustangs equipped with the standard suspension, receiving their own uniquely tuned track-capable suspension package without the electronic calibration. All the packages also gain the upgraded half-shaft kit (P/N M-4130-MA) to withstand the enhanced engine output planted by these suspension upgrades.

Supercharged Style

A highlight of the FP800S packages is the Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger that boosts the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 810 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque on 91-octane fuel, while an air/oil separator and upgraded half-shafts help support the increased output.

Aside from the performance upgrades, these packages add visual prompts to make sure they stand out from other S650s. The Black packages feature black flow-formed R1 wheels measuring 19×10.5 inches up front and 19×11 inches out back, black bodyside graphics, black intake snorkels, and black 5.0 fender badges. The Bronze packages swap those accents for bronze-finished wheels, matching graphics, bronze intake snorkels, and bronze 5.0 emblems, echoing the FP800S Bronze concept that debuted at the 2024 SEMA Show.

Beyond the power and suspension upgrades, every FP800S package includes a custom grille with a Ford Performance grille badge, an Air Design decklid panel, rear wheel spats, black lug nuts, a Ford Performance rear badge, a unique FP800S interior badge, and exclusive FP800S key chains. Ford Racing recommends 305/30ZR19 front and 315/30ZR19 rear tires to complement the wheel package, though tires and installation are not included.

Buyers can choose between Black or Bronze appearance packages and either MagneRide or Passive suspension configurations, allowing the FP800S package to match both the factory suspension and the desired visual theme while delivering the same 810-horsepower performance. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

The packages are backed by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or an ASE- or Red Seal-certified technician, giving owners factory-backed confidence to match the added performance.

Modern Mustang GT owners now have four distinct, factory-backed options to step into the FP800S lineup, whether they prefer adaptive MagneRide suspension or a passive setup, along with black or bronze styling accents. For complete package details, compatibility information, and ordering instructions, head over to the Ford Racing Parts website or contact your local Ford dealer.