Back at the 2023 SEMA Show, Ford unveiled the first FP800S concept, signaling its intent to offer a factory-engineered, supercharged upgrade path for Coyote-powered S650 stallions. Two years later, a fresh evolution of that idea surfaced quietly in the Ford Performance Parts — soon to be Ford Racing Parts — booth at this year’s SEMA Show. Recently, the FP800S Bronze MagneRide Package Concept appeared on the Ford Custom Garage website with little fanfare.
Just like the initial FP800S concept, a Ford Performance/Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger is at the heart of this version. Supporting hardware includes an air/oil separator, upgraded halfshafts for durability, and a Street Lowering Kit tuned specifically for MagneRide applications. An FPP ProCal tool supplies the factory-backed calibration that ties everything together and delivers maximum warranty-friendly performance. Meanwhile, a Ford Performance Extreme cat-back exhaust frees up the supercharged Gen 4 Coyote to howl like an 800-horsepower machine should.
Ford styled this concept with the same intention that it applies to its OE performance vehicles. Bronze R1 wheels set the tone, backed by matching bronze lug nuts and FP800S graphics that visually carry on the theme. A unique modular grille with bronze inserts reinforces the look, while front and rear Ford Performance badging lets onlookers know this one might be factory, but it isn’t stock.
The gloss-black Air Design trunk decal gives the rear a sharper edge, and carbon fiber components (including a front splitter, hood vent, mirror caps, and the Dark Horse spoiler) tie in the performance-first aesthetic. Wheel spats add detail to the lower edges, and the interior features Recaro seats with Ford Performance logos. An FP800S interior badge and a dedicated FP800S keychain complete the package.
For now, Ford categorizes the Bronze MagneRide Package as a “concept.” Still, its presence at the SEMA Show and placement on the Ford Custom Garage website indicate the FP800S Bronze MagneRide Package Concept is inching much closer to becoming a reality that S650 Mustang owners could order.
FP800S Bronze Magneride Package Concept Upgrades
- Ford Performance/Whipple 3.0 Supercharger Kit
- Air/Oil Separator Kit
- Halfshaft Upgrade Kit
- Street Lowering Kit
- Bronze R1 Wheels
- Bronze Lug Nut Kit (M14 x 1.5)
- FP800S Bronze Graphics
- Unique Modular Grille with Bronze Inserts
- Ford Performance Grille Badge
- Gloss Black Trunk Appliqué by Air Design
- Ford Performance Rear Badge
- FP800S Interior Badge
- FPP ProCal Tool
- FP800S Keychain
- Wheel Spats
- Ford Performance Extreme Cat-back Exhaust
- Carbon Fiber Dark Horse Spoiler
- Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
- Carbon Fiber Hood Vent
- Carbon Fiber Mirror Skull Caps
- Recaro Seats with Ford Performance Logo
