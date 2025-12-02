Back at the 2023 SEMA Show, Ford unveiled the first FP800S concept, signaling its intent to offer a factory-engineered, supercharged upgrade path for Coyote-powered S650 stallions. Two years later, a fresh evolution of that idea surfaced quietly in the Ford Performance Parts — soon to be Ford Racing Parts — booth at this year’s SEMA Show. Recently, the FP800S Bronze MagneRide Package Concept appeared on the Ford Custom Garage website with little fanfare.

The FP800S Bronze MagneRide Package Concept recently appeared on the Ford Custom Garage website, offering the most detailed breakdown yet of Ford’s bronze-accented, supercharged package for the S650 Mustang. (Photo Credit: Ford Custom Garage)

Just like the initial FP800S concept, a Ford Performance/Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger is at the heart of this version. Supporting hardware includes an air/oil separator, upgraded halfshafts for durability, and a Street Lowering Kit tuned specifically for MagneRide applications. An FPP ProCal tool supplies the factory-backed calibration that ties everything together and delivers maximum warranty-friendly performance. Meanwhile, a Ford Performance Extreme cat-back exhaust frees up the supercharged Gen 4 Coyote to howl like an 800-horsepower machine should.

Ford quietly displayed the Bronze MagneRide version of the FP800S in the Ford Performance Parts booth at the 2025 SEMA Show, where it was overshadowed by upgraded trucks. (Photo Credit: Carlisle Ford Nationals/SEMA)

Ford styled this concept with the same intention that it applies to its OE performance vehicles. Bronze R1 wheels set the tone, backed by matching bronze lug nuts and FP800S graphics that visually carry on the theme. A unique modular grille with bronze inserts reinforces the look, while front and rear Ford Performance badging lets onlookers know this one might be factory, but it isn’t stock.

The gloss-black Air Design trunk decal gives the rear a sharper edge, and carbon fiber components (including a front splitter, hood vent, mirror caps, and the Dark Horse spoiler) tie in the performance-first aesthetic. Wheel spats add detail to the lower edges, and the interior features Recaro seats with Ford Performance logos. An FP800S interior badge and a dedicated FP800S keychain complete the package.

The latest FP800S package’s upgrades include bronze R1 wheels, a Street Lowering Kit tailored for MagneRide, an FPP ProCal calibration, and even a dedicated FP800S keychain. (Photo Credit: Ford Custom Garage)

For now, Ford categorizes the Bronze MagneRide Package as a “concept.” Still, its presence at the SEMA Show and placement on the Ford Custom Garage website indicate the FP800S Bronze MagneRide Package Concept is inching much closer to becoming a reality that S650 Mustang owners could order.

FP800S Bronze Magneride Package Concept Upgrades