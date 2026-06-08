For Mustang enthusiasts chasing serious power without giving up emissions compliance, there is now a new option on the table for Ford’s latest Coyote-powered pony car. The 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse can now bolt on big supercharged power that stays within the law, thanks to Executive Order approval from the California Air Resources Board, making it legal for sale and installation in all 50 states.

Developed for the 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models by Roush Performance in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, the package delivers a substantial jump in output while maintaining the OEM-style fit and finish enthusiasts appreciate. The system boosts output to 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. At its core is an inverted Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger featuring a front-inlet, front-drive design.

Developed for the 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models, the Roush Supercharger Kit elevates the 5.0-liter V-8 to 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The system centers on an inverted Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger that delivers up to 13 psi of boost at 7,500 rpm while retaining the factory dual 80mm throttle bodies for OEM-style appearance, fitment, and drivability. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

The supercharger delivers up to 13 pounds of boost at 7,500 rpm while retaining the factory dual 80mm throttle bodies. By reusing Ford’s original induction hardware, the system maintains a factory appearance while leveraging the deep-breathing airflow provided by the factory dual-throttle-body layout.

To support the added power, the kit incorporates high-efficiency twin intercoolers, a large front-mounted heat exchanger, and a high-flow Bosch intercooler pump. The cooling package is designed to help manage intake air temperatures during sustained high-load operation.

50-State Fast

Fuel delivery receives a corresponding upgrade with high-flow injectors and CNC-machined billet fuel rails. Roush also engineered a dedicated Front End Accessory Drive system intended to reduce crankshaft load and optimize the supercharger belt path. Colder Ford Performance spark plugs with a reduced gap round out the package.

The system was engineered to integrate cleanly with the S650 platform. It fits beneath the factory hood and strut-tower brace without modification, utilizes plug-and-play wiring, and employs Roush Diagnostic Tool software for calibration flashing and diagnostic capability.

Engineered as a complete package, the kit combines twin intercoolers, a large front-mounted heat exchanger, a Bosch intercooler pump, upgraded injectors, billet fuel rails, a dedicated FEAD system, and colder Ford Performance spark plugs. Executive Order D-488-72 approval makes the package legal for sale and installation in all 50 states, including California and other regions requiring a CARB E.O. number. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

Just as important for West Coast enthusiasts, the package is SEMA-certified emissions-compliant (CARB E.O. D-488-72), making it legal for sale and installation in California and other states requiring this certification. The complete kit includes all required installation hardware, carries a three-year/36,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, and retails for $10,399. For more information on the 2026 Mustang Supercharger Kit and other performance upgrades, visit the Roush Performance website.