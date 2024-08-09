Roush Supercharged 2024 Mustang Joins Low 10 second Club

Roush Supercharged 2024 Mustang Joins Low 10 second Club

jameselkins
By James Elkins August 09, 2024

Since the release of the 2024 Mustang, forced induction companies have introduced new offerings for the twin-throttle-bodied Gen-4 Coyote engine. Now joining the fray is longtime Ford partner Roush Performance, who has introduced its latest supercharger kit for the S650. While tuning specifics have not been openly discussed, the Roush-charged S650 has already broken into the low 10-second quarter-mile zone.

Dynamic Duo

In early July 2024, Roush unveiled its latest project, combining their extensive expertise in powertrain engineering and vehicle performance with the renowned supercharger company Magnuson. The duo announced a release date of July 16th, touting power figures of 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque for the 2024 Roush Mustang Phase 2 Supercharger – Launch Edition using an inverted TVS R2650 with dual intercoolers and Bosch PCE intercooler pump. This represents an impressive increase of 330 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque over the factory output.

A standout feature of this kit is its retention of the factory twin throttle body setup found on the Gen-4 Coyote engine. This ensures that the enhanced power doesn’t come at the cost of the engine’s original design and functionality.

Track Time

The car in question was a Performance Pack equipped with drag slicks a set of 18-inch rear wheels, but beyond that, it remained stock, including the factory catalytic converter and exhaust system. It ran on pump 93 fuel with no octane booster, and the factory airboxes were kept in place. Despite an outside temperature of 80 degrees, the car managed to run a 10.33 at 135 mph. Not bad time or mph for a factory-stock vehicle with an off-the-shelf blower mounted on top! Video of this pass can be found on Roush Performance Facebook page found here

If you are thinking this was some kind of fluke, Brenspeed backed this up on a base car with Mickey Thompson ET Street R’s, going 10.50 at 135mph. While they claimed no tricks or additional mods were done, they did promise to run this car again with additional modifications to see the potential of the Roush supercharger kit.

Supercharger Wars Are Back Again

Many of us who have been around Mustangs long enough remember the days when supercharger companies were in fierce competition, with power outputs climbing higher and higher. Are we seeing a resurgence of that rivalry within the 2024 Mustang community with the Gen-4 Coyote? We absolutely think so, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Once tuning is fully unlocked for all brands, it’ll be a race to see who can make the most horsepower and cross the finish line first.

Article Sources

Magnuson Products
https://www.magnacharger.com
(805) 642-8833
Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874

More Sources

Brenspeed
https://www.brenspeed.com
(574) 594-955
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
