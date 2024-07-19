It’s been such a busy week that we literally had to cram all the Mustang news into one story, and I don’t even know where to begin. If you are a fan of the 2025 Mustang (or seventh generation in general), buckle up and stay with us. We’ve also got one more neat bonus story.

2025 Mustang Configurator is Live

The Ford Mustang team really does look out for its clamoring fans first, as evidence by the fact that the 2025 Mustang configurator was launched with barely a peep to us media folk. Some of the most notable elements of the launch include the addition of a new color – Molten Magenta Metallic. Splash Yellow, Atlas Blue, Rapid Red, and Dark Matter Gray (the color of our 2024 project) have been removed from the palate. Wimbledon White was also added for the GT Heritage package. The EcoBoost Performance Pack has been discontinued and Brembos are no longer available on EcoBoost either. Build your own and tell us combo you went with!

2025 Mustang GTD Takes a Lap at Goodwood

At the world famous Goodwood Festival of Speed, Ford showed off its new halo car – the 2025 Mustang GTD, an 800+hp fantasy ride through your wildest dreams. A 5.2L supercharged, dry sump V8 is the only engine of choice, which is connected via a carbon fiber driveshaft to an 8-speed dual clutch transaxle to achieve a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution. Ford pulled out all the stops with its aero package, titanium exhaust, forged carbon ceramic brakes, and semi-active Multimatic suspension that it displays “like jewelry” through the rear window and–possibly more importantly–helps lap the ‘ring in less than 7 minutes. Just listen to it! Such sweet sounds!

Roush Has Entered the 2024 Mustang Supercharger Chat

Since the first supercharger kit came out for the 2024 Mustang GT, backseat engineers have chimed in complaining that it moved away from its dual throttle body design. Roush was listening and quickly came to market with a dual front inlet, front drive, TVS R2650 supercharger kit for the Phase 2 Supercharger Kit – Launch Edition, which produces 810 horsepower and 630 lbs-ft of torque. The package is just shy of ten grand and comes with a large front heat exchanger, Bosch PCE intercooler pump, billet fuel rails, cold Ford Performance spark plugs, and ECU calibration using Roush Diagnostic Tuning software. The package is not yet 50-state legal, but it is SEMA-certified Emissions Compliant. It’s a limited edition and comes with a parts warranty. If the blower lid reminds you of anything, that’s because the kit was developed in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers.

VMP Performance Steps Up and Drops Jaws

Just when you thought it was game, set, match on the Whipple based kits…the good folks at VMP Performance decided they had something to say. A long-time partner with Eaton and Magnuson, VMP decided to partner with Whipple for the S650. Since VMP is so well known for its Eaton-based kits, you may have wondered why on earth they would do such a thing. Well, all has been revealed! VMP actually dyno’d a 2024 Mustang GT with its S550 Odin kit and the new Whipple Gen 6 Mustang kit to show the difference in power at the same boost level. The results? The Whipple has the clear advantage, making 725hp to the Odin’s 667hp. But clearly the TVS is going to be better down low and have more torque, right? Nope. The Gen 6 still dominated at every RPM, concluding with 588 lb-ft of torque to the Odin’s 548 lb-ft. Ding, ding. Mic drop.

Speaking of Special Edition Mustangs

Just today, RTR dropped news of a partnership with Fox Factory to produce its special edition vehicles, including the Mustang. RTR has relied on Ford dealerships for the last 14 years to install its vehicle packages, but the partnership moves installation to the Fox Factory ahead of vehicle titling. So now you can order your RTR Mustang, Bronco, etc from an authorized Ford dealership exactly as you like it as well as individual parts, instead of ordering a car and then having the dealer install the parts on site hoping the tech didn’t burn half a set of tires off on a test drive. It sounds like a win for RTR and a win for the customer if you ask us.

Rumors of Brand Expansion

Ford’s own CEO Jim Farley has not ruled out a possible Mustang sedan, and hints were certainly dropped at Mustang’s 60th birthday party. The first expansion, though, will be the return of the Capri. Before you get excited, it’s a mid-sized EV crossover for the European market. The first generation Capris were made in Cologne, Germany where Ford just opened the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, investing $2 billion to transform the historic plant that was founded in 1930. The state of the art, carbon neutral facility will produce 250,000 EVs, ramping up to two million by 2026. If I didn’t lose you at EV, you may be interested to know the base model will make 282hp and get 390 miles of range, while the premium model gets a second motor to help produce 335hp but tops out at 368 miles or range.

Will the Capri come to the US? I highly doubt it as EV interest has been waning in the states. Also, truthfully, I hope not. The US doesn’t need another brand of bland crossover to silently clobber me in the crosswalk across from my favorite coffee shop.

BONUS: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Wins Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is easily one of the most dangerous and difficult races in the world. You can literally die from a small miscalculation in a braking zone. And because you basically have one shot, it’s not like a road course where you go lap after lap, it is very easy to make a mistake that costs you. For those of you doubting the legitimacy of EVs in motorsports, where better to prove the viability than with the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck, which set the quickest time of 8 minutes and 53.553 seconds. You know what motor doesn’t car about elevation changes? An electric one. That’s all I got. I’m spent.