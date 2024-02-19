VMP & Whipple Form Potent Partnership With S650 Supercharger

For the past few years, VMP Performance chose the occasion of the Sunday before President’s Day to host an Open House at the company’s campus near New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Part car show, part dyno day, and all about its customers, the event typically draws hundreds of hopped-up machines for a day of fun. This year, the weather didn’t cooperate, but the show went on and included an unexpected revelation regarding the company’s supercharger lineup.

This is going to be the baddest supercharger on the market, and we couldn’t be happier to have the VMP shield on it. — Chuck Harter, Whipple Superchargers

Attendees gathered in the company’s shop for the reveal of its new supercharger kit for the 2024+ Mustang GT and Dark Horse. Having made a name for itself developing and supporting TVS-based superchargers, VMP stuck with a positive-displacement design but opted to partner with one of its former rivals to deliver a VMP-branded Gen 6 Whipple Superchargers system for the latest Mustangs powered by the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine.

“It’s really just awesome that we’re working together now. We can bring the best possible product to our customers…” Justin said. “So for the 2024 Mustang, Whipple has been hard at work on this kit for something like two years, and to be able to partner with them and bring something to market just after the cars are released is just incredible.”

Chuck Harter, a former VMP employee, who is now the Director of Sales and Operations at Whipple Superchargers, was also on hand for the surprise reveal.

“We have a lot of respect for VMP. I think anyone who knows the history between the two companies is that there has been a lot of back and forth and a lot of friendly competition over the years, but we’re happy to have a partnership with VMP. We’re happy to be able to work together with them to bring the best products possible to market…” Chuck said. “This is going to be the baddest supercharger on the market, and we couldn’t be happier to have the VMP shield on it.”

Upon revealing the kit on a 2024 Mustang GT equipped with the Nite Pony package, the Active Valve performance exhaust, and an automatic transmission, Justin drove the car right onto the VMP Dynojet chassis dyno to show the crowd just how much power this combination can deliver to the rear wheels. It belted out more than 800 horsepower on back-to-back runs, showing this new pairing is quite powerful.