Ever since the new Ford Bronco debuted, the number one question from enthusiasts has been, “Where’s the V8?” While it seems Ford has no plans to build one, Juicy Motorsports has delivered an answer with a fully integrated 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 conversion for the Bronco Raptor. Bubba Bryan from Exodus 4×4 recently got a close look at the impressive build by Juicy Motorsports.

A True OEM-Level Conversion

Bubba Bryan is quick to point out that this is more than just a simple engine swap. “I’m calling a conversion,” he said, “because we’re not just putting a different engine in there and firing it up and driving it and having a bunch of lights on the dash.”

He was impressed that the finished truck retains all of its factory functionality. As he explained, “The best part is everything works! The GOAT modes work, the sway bar works, no lights on the dash.” When he got behind the wheel, he noted that the truck “just fires right up, no stall, no sputtering.”

Why the Godzilla V8?

The choice to use the 7.3-liter Godzilla pushrod V8 over the more complex 5.0-liter Coyote was a deliberate one. Justin Stamper, the builder from Juicy Motorsports, explained that the Godzilla is a simple, reliable workhorse engine with great low-end torque perfect for a heavy off-road truck.

The pushrod design also makes it physically smaller than the DOHC Coyote. Bubba agreed, noting that the big V8 “fits in here better than the V6 does. In my opinion, you don’t have all the charge pipes and all that stuff floating around in here.”

How It’s Done

The key to the conversion’s success is its deep integration with Ford’s own electronics. The system uses a Ford PCM and a modified Ford wiring harness with “no intermediator modules or anything between the PCM and the rest of the wiring harness,” Bubba explained.

The stock 10R60 transmission is swapped for a stronger 10R80, and a small adapter plate is used to mate it to the Bronco’s stock transfer case. Aside from that, only a handful of custom parts like engine mounts and AC hoses are needed.

All About the V8

At the end of the day, this build answers the question that so many Bronco fans have been asking. It proves that a V8 not only fits, but can work with all of the vehicle’s advanced technology.

Hearing that big pushrod V8 rumble where a twin-turbo V6 used to be is what makes this conversion so special for anyone who believes a truck like the Bronco deserves V8 power.