The California Special Goes Electric With Latest Mach-E Variant

If electric Mustang SUVs and SoCal cruising are your vibe, Ford has something with your name on it. It mixes California Special heritage dating back to 1968 with the modern 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT. The famous GT/CS emblem that once adorned V8-powered coupes now graces the sheetmetal of Ford’s electric Mustang crossover.

“We made some bold changes,” Stefan Taylor, exterior designer at Ford, said. “We are creating something new for Mustang brand today while making sure we respect its heritage.”

Back in ’68, the California Special was born from regional dealer enthusiasm and SoCal style, packing side scoops, a decklid spoiler, and exclusive stripes that set it apart from the rest of the herd. It mixed Mustang muscle with West Coast style. Ford revived the GT/CS badge several times through the modern Mustang era, each time blending classic cues with current performance. Now, for the first time, the California Special steps into the EV world as an option on the highest-output Mach-E GT.

High-Voltage Heritage

The 2026 Mach-E GT California Special builds on the already potent Mach-E GT platform, which delivers 480 horsepower and 600 to 700 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup.

The 20-inch carbonized-gray wheels with GT/CS logos and gloss-black aero covers complete the special-edition look of the 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special package. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Giving off those West Coast vibes are the exclusive Rave Blue accents, inspired by Pacific waters, and a coastal-inspired hood graphic. The illuminated pony emblem up front glows in the same hue, while 20-inch carbonized-gray wheels wear GT/CS logos.

“With California and its beautiful coastline, blue is a natural choice,” Kristen Keenan, color and materials designer for Ford, explained. “We developed a new color called Rave Blue. It travels from light to dark, just like ocean water, and it’s extremely chromatic, going to a blue violet in some cases. It’s just a beautiful dynamic color.”

Aftermarket Inspiration

Inside, the California Special cabin adopts a Navy Pier color scheme with reflective blue and silver stripes stitched into the upholstery. There are custom floor mats, a special center-console finish, and subtle GT/CS details throughout. It’s a blend of retro-cool and EV-modern, which designers drew inspiration from customized Mustangs seen at events like the SEMA Show.

“At car shows and Mustang events, you see all sorts of modified Mustang vehicles,” Taylor said. “There’s so much inspiration to take from how these customers make their vehicles distinctly their own. This helped lead us to using the Rave Blue accent color on the wheels of this vehicle. Personalization is such a big part of what people love about the brand, so we wanted to make sure we were giving potential customers a package that stands out and offers something unique in this space.”

Inside, Navy Pier upholstery with reflective stripes and GT/CS logos bring heritage style to the Mach-E GT’s sporty cabin. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

No, it won’t rumble like a 289 Hi-Po, and you won’t be blipping a throttle at a stoplight, but this California Special channels the style of a SoCal Mustang classic into something for fans of electric stallions. If that is your scene, the order banks open on October 22, with deliveries expected early next year. The California Special package adds about $2,495 to the Mach-E GT’s base price of roughly $55,000.

“There is something about the idea of the California spirit that has always been associated with the Mustang brand,” Keenan said. “And now Mustang Mach-E joins as part of the family.”