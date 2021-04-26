If more performance is what you needed to jump into the saddle of a Mustang Mach-E, your time is now. Ford is opening up the order banks for the high-performance GT version of the all-electric crossover pony, and it includes a previously unannounced performance mode, called Unbridled Extend, which improves traction and handling while offering a revved-up soundtrack.

The Mustang Mach-E GT carries impressive performance peaks of 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque courtesy of its two permanent-magnetic motors. Applied to the pavement via all-wheel drive, this output delivers acceleration from 0-60 in 3.8 seconds while maintaining a range of 250 miles. Checking the Performance Edition option on the order sheet adds an extra 34 lb-ft of torque and improves 0-60 acceleration to 3.5 seconds. The extra thrust does shave 15 miles of range from the Performance Edition, however.

“With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we’re pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer,” Dave Pericak, vehicle program director, said. “These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel.”

The standard GT, puts that power to the ground with 20-inch, machined-face aluminum wheels and Continental all-season tires. It puts the clamps on with red-painted, performance brake calipers and 385mm ventilated rotors up front and 316mm rotors out back. Stepping up the Performance Edition adds Brembo calipers up front and Pirelli summer tires all around. Its MagneRide suspension also carries a sharpened calibration.

All that extra performance will cost you a bit more, as the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT carries a starting MSRP of $59,900, while the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition begins at $64,900. These variants will start galloping onto the streets in early fall, and if you are so inclined you can place your order right here starting on April 28.