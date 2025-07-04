815HP Mustang GTD Supercar Races Into Fortnite’s Virtual World

Ford Performance and Multimatic to create an 815-horsepower Mustang supercar capable of lapping the historic Nürburgring in less than 7 minutes. It is an amazing machine, but one that few enthusiasts will ever own, thanks to a sticker price that starts at $327,960 and quickly swells with options. However, you can now drive the 2025 Mustang GTD in the Fortnite and Rocket League virtual worlds for a much lower price.

“The fastest street-legal Mustang ever made — the Ford Mustang GTD — is now available in the Fortnite and Rocket League Shop,” Brandon Turkus, Enthusiast Vehicles Communication Manager at Ford said. “Mustang GTD was the first sports car from an American automaker to set a sub-7-minute lap at the Nürburgring and is starting to be delivered to customers.”

If you aren’t lucky enough to have one on the way to your real garage, you can add one to your virtual version to your gaming roster now.

Much like the classic Shelby GT500 that recently joined this virtual universe, the Ford Mustang GTD + T-Pain Bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks which is far less than the six figures or real cash that the real ride commands. This bundle includes the Mustang GTD, two wheel options, and two liveries, including one that carries a T-Pain theme in honor of the famed hip-hop artist.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Blue Oval partnered with Fortnite and Rocket League. Previous models that were made available included the Bronco Raptor, F-150, Mustang Mach-E, Shelby GT500 and Shelby GT350R.