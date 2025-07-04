815HP Mustang GTD Supercar Races Into Fortnite’s Virtual World

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 04, 2025

Ford Performance and Multimatic to create an 815-horsepower Mustang supercar capable of lapping the historic Nürburgring in less than 7 minutes. It is an amazing machine, but one that few enthusiasts will ever own, thanks to a sticker price that starts at $327,960 and quickly swells with options. However, you can now drive the 2025 Mustang GTD in the Fortnite and Rocket League virtual worlds for a much lower price.

“The fastest street-legal Mustang ever made — the Ford Mustang GTD — is now available in the Fortnite and Rocket League Shop,” Brandon Turkus, Enthusiast Vehicles Communication Manager at Ford said. “Mustang GTD was the first sports car from an American automaker to set a sub-7-minute lap at the Nürburgring and is starting to be delivered to customers.”

The Ford Mustang GTD is now available in the Fortnite and Rock League shops, so players can drive a virtual version of Ford’s 815-horsepower Mustang supercar online. (Image Credit: Ford x Fortnite)

If you aren’t lucky enough to have one on the way to your real garage, you can add one to your virtual version to your gaming roster now.

Much like the classic Shelby GT500 that recently joined this virtual universe, the Ford Mustang GTD + T-Pain Bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks which is far less than the six figures or real cash that the real ride commands. This bundle includes the Mustang GTD, two wheel options, and two liveries, including one that carries a T-Pain theme in honor of the famed hip-hop artist.

Hip hop artist T-Pain is a noted car enthusiast, and buyers of the virtual Mustang GTD can also opt for a T-Pain-themed livery and two-tone wheels so they can go flyin' by in a car with some extra style. (Image Credit: Ford x Fortnite)

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Blue Oval partnered with Fortnite and Rocket League. Previous models that were made available included the Bronco Raptor, F-150, Mustang Mach-E, Shelby GT500 and Shelby GT350R.

More Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Texas 10: Behind SLO SNK’s Deceiving Moniker Is Fast Shelby DNA

Car Features

Texas 10: Behind SLO SNK’s Deceiving Moniker Is Fast Shelby DNA

815HP Mustang GTD Supercar Races Into Fortnite’s Virtual World

News

815HP Mustang GTD Supercar Races Into Fortnite’s Virtual World

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading