Classic Modern Mustangs Join Rocket League Gaming This Month

By Steve Turner December 20, 2021

In many parts of the world, the weather is getting too chilly to head out to the racetrack. However, that won’t prevent you from enjoying a little pony car performance in the virtual world. That’s because a pair of Ford Mustangs are joining the fray in the Rocket League video game.

If you aren’t familiar with this form of digital distraction, Rocket League combines elements of soccer and rocket-powered automotive mayhem to deliver a team competition with a popular E-sports following around the world.

Mustangs Of the Virtual World

Available for 1,100 Rocket League credits, the Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE sports Ford Performance and #98 decals as well as unique RLE wheels. When players engage EV Boost, it goes supersonic noted by a lightning visual effect. (Image Credit: Psyonix)

“Whether you’re looking for the authenticity of classic American muscle, or the high-tech speed of the new all-electric Mustang, these cars represent the fusion between power and innovation from different generations,” game publisher Psyonix announced.

Based on the current Ford Mustang Mach-E and the iconic 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, the Rocket League Editions of these two vehicles will be available for in-game play from December 9-22. This timing coincides with the Fall Major E-sports competition held in Sweden from December 8-12, which features Ford as its presenting sponsor. The Blue Oval is also supporting the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational on December 15-16, where the Mach-E RLE and Shelby GT350 RLE are also playable.

Likewise, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE wears Ford Performance and #98 decals along with unique RLE wheels. It also goes for 1,100 credits on its own, but gamers can save 200 credits by bundling both Mustangs together as a 2,000-credit purchase.

If you want to get in on the Mustang gaming action, Rocket League is available for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and X-Box platforms.

