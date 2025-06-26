493-Mile Shelby Mk 1 Fox Mustang Sells For Major Money On BAT

For fans of the Fox Mustang and Shelby heritage, a vehicle that offered both in one package just showed the allure of that combination. A pristine 1992 Mustang SAAC Mk 1 crossed the digital auction block on Bring a Trailer and recently sold for a whopping $90,500.

Built in collaboration with the Shelby American Automobile Club, the SAAC Mk 1 was never just another 5.0-liter Mustang. It was a limited-production, Shelby-endorsed performance model with the mission to rekindle the spirit of Carroll Shelby’s early Mustangs on the Fox platform.

This particular car stood out from the start. Dressed in Oxford White with blue stripes, it echoed classic Shelby livery while riding on unique 16-inch Simmons five-spoke aluminum wheels wrapped in original Goodyear Eagle ZR rubber. More than just a stripe package, it featured performance hardware that set the SAAC Mk 1 apart from standard Mustang GTs of the era, and was even rumored to serve as the blueprint for the 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra that followed it.

Natural Performer

Under the hood, the 5.0-liter V8 received GT-40 aluminum heads, a 65mm throttle body, underdrive pulleys, ceramic-coated short-tube headers, and a high-volume fuel pump. That gear combined to generate 295 horsepower, up from the 225 ponies delivered by the standard 5.0-liter Fox Mustang in 1992. A Borg-Warner T-5 five-speed manual sent power to a 3.55:1 limited-slip rearend, while upgraded springs, sway bars, and Koni shocks planted that power.

The SAAC Mk 1 also benefited from subtle but significant cosmetic and interior touches. Featuring black leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped roll bar, and SAAC-embroidered headrests, the SAAC MK1’s serialized dash plaque marked its position in the production run.

With only 493 original miles on the clock, this example looked like it just rolled off the dealer lot, as it’s been hidden away in climate-controlled storage since it was new. That preservation helped drive competitive bidding, which started strong and escalated quickly in the final hours of the auction.

Fox Mustangs, especially the limited-edition models, are having a moment on the marketplace, and this high-dollar SAAC Mk 1 auction is proof of their staying power.