493-Mile Shelby Mk 1 Fox Mustang Sells For Major Money On BAT

steveturner
By Steve Turner June 26, 2025

For fans of the Fox Mustang and Shelby heritage, a vehicle that offered both in one package just showed the allure of that combination. A pristine 1992 Mustang SAAC Mk 1 crossed the digital auction block on Bring a Trailer and recently sold for a whopping $90,500.

Built in collaboration with the Shelby American Automobile Club, the SAAC Mk 1 was never just another 5.0-liter Mustang. It was a limited-production, Shelby-endorsed performance model with the mission to rekindle the spirit of Carroll Shelby’s early Mustangs on the Fox platform.

Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 upgraded with GT-40 heads, ceramic-coated short-tube headers, a GT-40 intake, and a Shelby-branded intake cover, the SAAC Mk 1 delivered 295 horsepower, which was substantially more than the 225-horse 5.0-liter Fox Mustangs offered directly from Ford back in the day. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

This particular car stood out from the start. Dressed in Oxford White with blue stripes, it echoed classic Shelby livery while riding on unique 16-inch Simmons five-spoke aluminum wheels wrapped in original Goodyear Eagle ZR rubber. More than just a stripe package, it featured performance hardware that set the SAAC Mk 1 apart from standard Mustang GTs of the era, and was even rumored to serve as the blueprint for the 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra that followed it.

Fewer than 70 SAAC Mk 1 Mustangs were built in the early ’90s. These rare rides blended Fox Mustang performance with Shelby-inspired upgrades. This ultra-low-mile example sold for $90,500 on Bring a Trailer, which is more than double its $43,094 sticker price when new. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

Natural Performer

Under the hood, the 5.0-liter V8 received GT-40 aluminum heads, a 65mm throttle body, underdrive pulleys, ceramic-coated short-tube headers, and a high-volume fuel pump. That gear combined to generate 295 horsepower, up from the 225 ponies delivered by the standard 5.0-liter Fox Mustang in 1992. A Borg-Warner T-5 five-speed manual sent power to a 3.55:1 limited-slip rearend, while upgraded springs, sway bars, and Koni shocks planted that power.

The SAAC Mk 1 also benefited from subtle but significant cosmetic and interior touches. Featuring black leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped roll bar, and SAAC-embroidered headrests, the SAAC MK1’s serialized dash plaque marked its position in the production run.

The SAAC Mk 1’s interior featured black leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped roll bar, embroidered headrests, a Kenwood audio system, and a serialized dash plaque that denotes its limited-production status and Shelby lineage. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

With only 493 original miles on the clock, this example looked like it just rolled off the dealer lot, as it’s been hidden away in climate-controlled storage since it was new. That preservation helped drive competitive bidding, which started strong and escalated quickly in the final hours of the auction.

Fox Mustangs, especially the limited-edition models, are having a moment on the marketplace, and this high-dollar SAAC Mk 1 auction is proof of their staying power.

Article Sources

Bring A Trailer
https://bringatrailer.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Manley Unveils Its Pro Series Aluminum Rocker Arms

News

Manley Unveils Its Pro Series Aluminum Rocker Arms

493-Mile Shelby Mk 1 Fox Mustang Sells For Major Money On BAT

News

493-Mile Shelby Mk 1 Fox Mustang Sells For Major Money On BAT

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading