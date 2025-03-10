Rare ‘Shelby’ Fox Mustang With Only 203 Miles Hits The Market

If you are a fan of Fox Mustangs and you always wondered what it would have been like if Carroll Shelby turned his attention on these cars, the SAAC Mustangs are the closest thing to that ever happening. Richard Kopec and Ken Eber, who were high-ranking members of the Shelby American Automobile Club at the time, hatched a plan for a SAAC Mustang in the early ’90s, and the finished product earned the blessing of the legendary chicken farmer himself.

To build these cars, SAAC leaned on classic Shelby GT350 styling and raided the Ford Motorsport SVO catalog for a host of upgrades to emulate that car’s legendary performance in a Fox-platform stallion. The resulting package was so close to what the 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra became that some say SVT engineers lent a helping hand in the development of these rare machines, which were offered in Mk 1 and Mk 2 variants.

The example you see here is a 1991 Ford Mustang SAAC Mk 1 said to be the 13th of 65 examples created by Shelby American Automobile Club that year. It is rare, and stunningly it only has 203 miles on the clock, which makes it a real museum piece for someone wanting to own a special machine from the height of the Fox Mustang era.

Time is running short and the auction is already seeing large bids, so if this classic performer is on your bucket list, hit this link to head over to Bring A Trailer and place your bid. If you win, this author wants to go for a ride, so hit me up to take a trip in this time machine if you dare drive it!