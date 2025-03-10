Rare ‘Shelby’ Fox Mustang With Only 203 Miles Hits The Market

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 10, 2025

If you are a fan of Fox Mustangs and you always wondered what it would have been like if Carroll Shelby turned his attention on these cars, the SAAC Mustangs are the closest thing to that ever happening. Richard Kopec and Ken Eber, who were high-ranking members of the Shelby American Automobile Club at the time, hatched a plan for a SAAC Mustang in the early ’90s, and the finished product earned the blessing of the legendary chicken farmer himself.

Not only was the Ford Mustang SAAC Mk 1 the closest thing we ever came to a Shelby Fox Mustang, but it also served as the template for the 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra. Old heads may also recall that late Pro 5.0 legend Steve Grebeck even constructed a SAAC Mustang drag racer back in the day. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

To build these cars, SAAC leaned on classic Shelby GT350 styling and raided the Ford Motorsport SVO catalog for a host of upgrades to emulate that car’s legendary performance in a Fox-platform stallion. The resulting package was so close to what the 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra became that some say SVT engineers lent a helping hand in the development of these rare machines, which were offered in Mk 1 and Mk 2 variants.

Among SAAC Mk 1 upgrades are a leather-wrapped roll bar, a Hurst short-throw shifter, lowering springs, Koni shocks, 17-inch Simmons wheels, and custom leather upholstery. Under the hood, its fuel-injected, pushrod 5.0-liter engine breathes deep thanks to a 65mm throttle body, GT-40 cylinder heads, and exhales freely through ceramic-coated stainless steel short-tube headers and Borla mufflers.

The example you see here is a 1991 Ford Mustang SAAC Mk 1 said to be the 13th of 65 examples created by Shelby American Automobile Club that year. It is rare, and stunningly it only has 203 miles on the clock, which makes it a real museum piece for someone wanting to own a special machine from the height of the Fox Mustang era.

One of just 65 examples produced for the 1991 model year, this SAAC Mk 1 is number 13 in the lineage and it only has 203 miles on the odometer, so it is a true collector’s dream.

Time is running short and the auction is already seeing large bids, so if this classic performer is on your bucket list, hit this link to head over to Bring A Trailer and place your bid. If you win, this author wants to go for a ride, so hit me up to take a trip in this time machine if you dare drive it!

