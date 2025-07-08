SPE Makes It Easier To Drift Your S650 With Its Hoon Handle

Over the years, Ford has added several high-performance features to the Mustang. From launch control to a line lock, they all make the cars more fun by making it easier to burn rubber or blast down the track. When you buy one of the latest Mustangs with the Performance Pack or Dark Horse options, they feature an Electronic Drift Brake, but to use it requires yanking the factory parking brake handle. Fortunately, Ford planned to allow for upgrades, and the clever crew at SPE Motorsport answered the call with its 2024-2026 Ford Mustang S650 Drift Handle (P/N SPE-C100180; $149.99).

We focused on with the design of the extension from an ergonomic standpoint, making it so that you can actually leave it in the car… — Dan Snyder, SPE Motorsport

To ensure that the function and feel of the Electronic Drift Brake was as close to a manual version, Ford enlisted the help of Vaughn Gittin Jr., who helped their engineers with the feedback needed to make the latest Mustang a drifter right off the dealer lot.

What they didn’t change was the angle of the physical handle, but the bolt-on handle allows the aftermarket to fix that, and Dan Snyder and his team at SPE Motorsport set out to change that with a simple fix in the form of a billet extension for the factory emergency brake handle.

“So what we came out with was essentially an extension handle. It’s a drift handle. Very simple part, but it’s ergonomically set up for the car, and it really works with the console, it works with everything as far as going from the shifter, with your hand jumping back and forth,” Snyder said. “And obviously, this is something if you’re really trying to get into drifting, whether this is going to be really nice for you. But what we did is there are obviously screws here holding this cover on for the E-brake, so it’s very simple.”

Better yet, the SPE team designed this hoon handle with ergonomics in mind, so you can leave it installed for daily driving, but always have it ready for those closed-course, professional-driver moments.

“It’s in a nice place, and the thing that we focused on with the design of the extension from an ergonomic standpoint, making it so that you can actually leave it in the car,” Snyder added.

You can pick up the raw billet version on the company’s site right now, but SPE is considering offering other colors in the future.