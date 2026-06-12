In today’s automotive climate, there are Cars and Coffee gatherings, day-long shows, and weekend cruise-ins. Then there are the major events. Much like golf’s major championships, these are the gatherings that attract the best cars, the biggest personalities, and the most passionate enthusiasts.

Most Ford fans would agree that the Carlisle Ford Nationals belongs firmly in that category. After returning home and decompressing from the experience, we are 100 percent certain it is one of the premier Ford enthusiast events in the world. With more than 3,500 Ford, Edsel, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles filling the grounds, the 2026 edition was the second-largest Ford show in Carlisle history.

It never gets old seeing a lineup of pristine 1993 SVT Cobras. More than three decades after their debut, these limited-production performance Mustangs remain among the most sought-after vehicles of the modern muscle era.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals has become a destination event for Mustang owners, Bronco enthusiasts, Ford collectors, racers, and Blue Oval performance fans from across North America. The combination of thousands of show vehicles, manufacturer participation, educational seminars, special displays, and a massive swap meet makes it one of the most comprehensive Ford-focused events on the automotive calendar.

As has become the norm, the social media buildup was nearly as entertaining as the event itself. Facebook, Instagram, and enthusiast forums buzzed with posts about who was attending and what vehicles would be on display. The excitement was impossible to ignore, so FordMuscle headed to central Pennsylvania to see it all firsthand.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals celebrated 60 years of the Ford Bronco in a big way. Hundreds of Broncos filled the grounds, including an impressive collection of Stroppe Special Edition models that drew steady crowds throughout the weekend.

Special Displays

One of the reasons the Carlisle Ford Nationals remains a must-attend event is its rotating collection of featured displays and anniversary celebrations. The 2026 show highlighted several significant milestones in Ford history while also showcasing some of the company’s latest performance machinery.

The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of Roush, the 50th anniversary of the Starsky & Hutch Gran Torino, 60 years of the Ford Bronco, and the 40th anniversary of the Ford Taurus. Attendees also enjoyed a World’s Fair Magic Skyway display, a collection of Mustang GTD and Mustang Challenge race cars, and four rare 1972 Olympic Sprint vehicles on the Carlisle stage, including a pair of Mustangs, a Pinto, and a Maverick. The Mustang GTD display proved especially popular as enthusiasts gathered for a closer look at Ford’s most advanced street-legal Mustang.

We spotted Jack Roush Jr. catching up with enthusiast Dan Grippo during the show. With Roush celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, the company enjoyed a strong presence across the fairgrounds.

Beyond the thousands of vehicles on display, Carlisle once again assembled an impressive lineup of special guests for autograph sessions, seminars, and enthusiast meet-and-greets. Among them was actor Antonio Fargas, forever remembered by television fans as Huggy Bear from the original Starsky & Hutch series.

Formula Drift Pro driver Ben Hobson also returned with Team RTR and the tire-shredding Mustang RTR Spec 5-D. Fans watched Hobson put on demonstrations before meeting him during autograph sessions at the RTR Midway display throughout the weekend.

In addition to three screen-used Starsky & Hutch Gran Torinos, dozens of owners brought their own red-and-white tributes to help celebrate the iconic television car’s 50th anniversary. Meanwhile, Antonio Fargas was a popular attraction throughout the weekend. Best known for portraying Huggy Bear on the original Starsky & Hutch television series, he greeted fans and signed autographs during multiple appearances.

Celebrity Guests

Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer for production vehicles, was another familiar face. Widmann spent time discussing Ford Performance products and answering enthusiast questions about the latest Blue Oval hardware. We also caught up with Arie Groeneveld, Ford Performance chief program engineer, who shared insight into the development of some of Ford’s most exciting modern performance vehicles, including the Mustang Dark Horse SC.

With three decades at Ford, Groeneveld has contributed to an impressive list of programs ranging from the Bronco Raptor and Police Interceptor to Lincoln luxury vehicles and Super Duty trucks. More recently, his testing work alongside the Mustang GTD and GT3 race cars at venues such as Sebring and Virginia International Raceway helped shape the development of the Dark Horse SC.

The swap meet was packed with hard-to-find treasures, including this legendary GT-40 intake manifold. Rare factory and aftermarket performance parts seemed to be around every corner.

Automotive icon Steve Saleen was also on hand, continuing a decades-long connection with Ford enthusiasts both on the street and at the racetrack. The guest list also included Camilo Pardo, best known as the designer of the 2005-2006 Ford GT and the original 2002 concept car; Bronco historian and author Todd Zuercher; automotive author Charlie Morris; and legendary drag racer Al Joniec, who earned the first victory for a Cobra Jet Mustang when he won the 1968 NHRA Winternationals. Even this author was part of that storied lineup.

One of the more fascinating displays told the story of the 1963 Cougar II concept. Built around Shelby Cobra underpinnings, the sleek concept offered a glimpse into an alternate future for Ford performance.

Blue Oval Bonanza

Move-in day brought an endless stream of Blue Oval machinery through the gates as owners settled into their assigned display areas. The Carlisle staff has the process down to a science, and by Saturday afternoon, the 80-acre fairgrounds were packed nearly to capacity.

If you decide to walk every row of the show field, expect to cover roughly 14 miles of roads and pathways. The swap meet alone is worth the trip. If it is FoMoCo-related, there is a good chance you will find it there.

Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, spent time meeting enthusiasts and sharing stories from the company’s storied history. His enthusiasm for the Shelby legacy remains as strong as ever.

This author’s friend Ryan arrived searching for a passenger-side non-remote mirror for his 1971 Cougar Sport and managed to locate one in excellent condition. During our own trek through the aisles, we spotted everything from a Boss Hoss intake manifold and a vintage Indy-style Ford racing engine to a complete Boss 429 race car, stacks of GT-40 intake manifolds, and countless hard-to-find parts.

Perhaps most impressive is the club participation. Enthusiasts travel from across the country to represent their favorite Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and specialty vehicle organizations. The layout makes it easy to explore everything from outdoor displays to dedicated tents and buildings filled with unique vehicles and historical exhibits.

One of the coolest vehicles on the grounds was this 1986 Pennsylvania State Police Crown Victoria. Period-correct law enforcement vehicles always attract attention, and this one was meticulously preserved.

Something For Everyone

No matter which era of Ford performance or automotive history you enjoy, there is something to see. Model Ts and Model As share the grounds with Edsels, Lincolns, Broncos, police vehicles, European-market Fords, SVT performance models, modern Ford Performance vehicles, and virtually every other vehicle Ford Motor Company has produced. Dedicated rows are filled with Escorts, Cougars, specialty vehicles, trucks, and seemingly endless lines of Mustangs stretching across the property.

Steve Saleen needs little introduction. Decades after launching his performance empire, his influence on Mustang performance, road racing, and the aftermarket remains impossible to overlook.

You also will not go hungry. The main vendor area offers a wide variety of food and beverages, making it easy to refuel between laps around the grounds. We put away a few Nathan’s hot dogs and topped things off with ice cream. After walking several miles, it felt justified.

We ran into countless enthusiasts throughout the weekend, all enjoying one of the biggest Ford gatherings in the world. The Carlisle Ford Nationals continues to be one of the most important gatherings in the Ford hobby, bringing together enthusiasts, racers, collectors, engineers, aftermarket manufacturers, and automotive legends in one place. Whether your passion is classic Fords, Broncos, Mustangs, trucks, or the latest Ford Performance vehicles, few events offer the same breadth of Blue Oval history, performance, and culture.

While the celebrity guests and special displays are always popular, the true stars of Carlisle are the thousands of enthusiast-owned vehicles that fill the show field from one end of the fairgrounds to the other.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals returns to the Carlisle Fairgrounds June 4-6, 2027. If experiencing one of the largest all-Ford events in the world is on your bucket list, make plans now. For more information, visit the Carlisle Events website.