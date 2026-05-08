Next month, the Blue Oval faithful roll back into Pennsylvania for a show that immerses fans in a full range of Ford performance machines. The Carlisle Ford Nationals returns to the fairgrounds in Carlisle, and 2026 leans into milestone anniversaries, moving displays, and a robust show field that will keep attendees busy all weekend. Carlisle Events built this year’s layout around exactly that balance of modern muscle and Blue Oval heritage.

“It’s a huge year for Broncos, Roush owners, Starsky and Hutch fans, Taurus fans, and more! From a timeline display of Broncos to modified and historic ones, to a Roush showcase featuring some vehicles from not only private owners but the Roush Automotive Collection as well,” Ken Appell, Event Manager for the Carlisle Ford Nationals, said. “We are excited to see Antonio Fargas, a.k.a. Huggy Bear, back as the Starsky & Hutch Torinos celebrate 50 years, and the Taurus feature showcases not only some rare options but also some historic race Taurus and some cool concepts that were built.”

The Mustang GTD and Dark Horse R display highlights Ford’s current performance direction, with track-focused engineering and aero development shaping how these factory-backed platforms are evolving into legitimate circuit-capable machines. (Photo Credit: Carlisle Events)

The anchor feature is the 60th anniversary of the Ford Bronco, and it’s staged with more intent than a simple nostalgia play. Inside Building T, the focus is on standout Broncos, including early production examples, historically significant trucks, and high-end builds that represent the platform at its best across different eras. Just outside, a full timeline display is planned to represent every generation year-by-year, giving you a straight walk through six decades of evolution.

Not just a static display, the Bronco parade is part of the schedule, putting the trucks back into motion where they belong. Around that, the midways and builder areas bring in the modern side of the story, including lifted rigs, overland builds, and performance-oriented off-road setups that demonstrate the adaptability of the platform.

The Bronco 60th anniversary display combines a curated indoor showcase with a full generation-by-generation timeline and an on-site parade, turning the SUV’s evolution into something you can actually follow from start to finish. (Photo Credit: Carlisle Events)

That same approach carries into the 50-year celebration of Roush Performance. The indoor display traces the full arc, from early racing efforts tied to Jack Roush through to modern production-based performance vehicles. The displays are complemented by a dedicated parade and showfield presence that will rev up Roush fans.

Beyond the featured builds and themed displays, the huge showfield puts everything from bone-stock classics to fully modified machines on display. That includes thousands of cars spanning every Mustang generation, plus a wide range of Ford muscle machines and pickups.

The Roush 50-year celebration display will tie decades of motorsports influence to the company’s lineage of street-going vehicles, including a parade and showfield participation from Roush owners. (Photo Credit: Carlisle Events)

“Factor in an awesome Olympic Sprint display on the stage and a World’s Fair Display in Building R featuring the Cougar II to help celebrate America’s 250th,” Appell added. “This year’s Ford Nationals here at the Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Fairgrounds is not one to miss! It is already shaping up to be another record-breaker for the World’s Largest Ford Event!”

There will also be celebrity appearances, an autocross competition, a rolling burnout contest, and more. To get all the details about this year’s Carlisle Ford Nationals, check out the official event page right here.