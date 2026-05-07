If you’ve spent any time under the hood of a late-model truck, you know the factory coolant reservoir isn’t a highlight. It’s bulky, prone to discoloration after repeated heat cycles, and takes up too much space, especially on platforms that are ripe for modification. VMP Performance targeted these issues with its expanding degas bottle lineup, and the latest application brings that approach to the 2015-to-current Ford F-150.

The VMP F-150 Degas Bottle Kit (P/N VMP-DGA031; $199.99) replaces the stock piece with a compact, direct-fit unit that works with factory hoses and connections, retains the OEM cap, and includes the necessary fittings, clamps, and hardware for a drop-in installation.

The VMP F-150 degas bottle replaces the oversized factory reservoir with a compact, purpose-built unit that immediately transforms the look of the engine bay. By shrinking the footprint and repositioning the tank, it clears out visual clutter while maintaining full functionality. (Photo Credit: VMP Performance)

Instead of defaulting to a fabricated aluminum tank, VMP leaned into a design that balances weight, heat, and usability. The textured black upper section blends with the surrounding factory plastics, while the clear lower reservoir makes it easy to check the coolant level. Meanwhile, its composite construction resists heat soak, unlike other options. Moreover, it retains a similar design to the factory unit, ensuring that the does its job clearing air from the coolant.

“I’m always looking to refine the engine bay. Often, that means finding the perfect intersection of form, function, and manufacturing efficiency. How you make a part is just as important as the part itself because it dictates the cost and the feature set. Everything else on the market felt like a compromise,” Justin Starkey, President of VMP Performance, explained. “You either had the ugly and bulbous factory plastic or heavy, heat-soaking metal fabricated tanks. By utilizing a textured black plastic top mated with a clear bottom, we’ve achieved the look of a high-end component with the functionality of easy fluid checks. We’ve managed to save weight and ensure you don’t burn your hands when working on a hot engine.”

Rugged Design

The kit also replaces the thin factory mounting tabs with 1/4-inch-thick molded mounts and relocates the bottle to sit atop the radiator and fan shroud, opening up space behind the tank. That space becomes critical once you start routing supercharger or turbo piping, or even just trying to get better access to the front of the engine.

“It really comes down to three things: durability, clearance, and aesthetics. We moved away from the flimsy factory mounts, which are basically a 1mm sliver of plastic, and engineered heavy-duty, 1/4-inch-thick molded mounts. By positioning the tank directly atop the radiator and fan shroud, we’ve cleared out the real estate behind the tank,” Starkey elaborated. “This makes it much easier to route supercharger or turbo piping. Plus, the textured black finish matches the factory trim perfectly. You don’t need to be modified to appreciate it, but if you are, it makes life a lot easier.”

A closer look highlights the hybrid construction that defines the design. The textured black upper section blends in with the OEM plastics and hides manufacturing marks. Meanwhile, the clear lower reservoir provides an accessible view of the coolant level without removing the cap. Integrated quick-connect fittings, supplied clamps, and significantly thicker molded mounting points work together for a durable, drop-in installation. (Photo Credit: VMP Performance)

The F-150 kit builds on a lineup that already covers key Mustang platforms, including S550 and S197 applications, where the same approach has resonated with owners looking to ditch the factory tank.

Growing Lineup

“The response has been incredible. It’s clear we hit the mark for Mustang owners who were tired of the eyesore factory tank but didn’t want the weight or heat retention of an aluminum box,” Starkey said. “It’s become a go-to aesthetic and functional upgrade for the S550 community.”

Not a company known to rest on its laurels, VMP Performance will soon expand its coolant degas bottle lineup with additional applications.

With the tank relocated atop the radiator and fan shroud, the space behind it opens up for cleaner routing of supercharger plumbing and associated hardware. That added clearance not only improves the overall layout of the system but also improves access for maintenance down the road. (Photo Credit: VMP Performance)

“We are rounding out our Ford coverage with the S650 platform up next,” Starkey added. “Once we’ve mastered the Blue Oval side, we’ll be looking to bring this same philosophy of lightweight, high-clearance cooling solutions to other makes and models.”

Alongside the new F-150 application, the current lineup spans multiple Mustang platforms, including the S550 degas bottle kit (P/N VMP-DGA010; $199.99), the 2007-2014 Shelby GT500 S197 kit (P/N VMP-VMP-DGA022; $199.99), and the 2005-2010 Mustang GT and V6 S197 kit (P/N VMP-DGA021; $199.99), each carrying the same hybrid construction, improved mounting, and space-saving design.

As a testament to the extra clearance offered by the VMP Degas bottles, they the perfect complement to Hellion Turbo’s top-mount kit for the Coyote-powered F-150s. (Photo Credit: Hellion Turbo)

For a closer look at VMP’s latest degas bottle kits, head over to VMP Performance and dig into the details on each application.