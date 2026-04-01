Street Class Burnout Contest To Rock Mustang Week Texas

The first thing you notice is the sound. The engine snaps to redline, hangs there for a split second, then the rear tires break loose and the whole car settles into that familiar rhythm. The kind where throttle input, steering angle, and instinct all blur together. A moment later, the smoke rolls in thick enough to swallow the car whole.

That’s Friday night at Mustang Week Texas presented by Monster Energy and Late Model Restoration.

On April 17, as the sun drops over Galveston on the Mustang’s birthday, the Monster Energy Zone transforms into a full-blown smoke pit for the Street Class Burnout Contest. Presented by Summit Racing and hosted by Cobra Sam, it is one of those events that strips things back to the raw essentials. No lap times. No limits. Just drivers, cars, and a crowd that knows exactly what it came to see.

And if you are willing to roll onto the pad, you too can be part of the show.

Controlled Chaos

By the time Friday night hits, Mustang Week Texas is already deep in stride. The car show fields are packed, the drag strip has seen its share of passes, and the drift cars have been in full swing. But the burnout contest shifts the focus in a different direction.

This is about control inside the chaos. Drivers ease into the staging area, bring the revs up, and wait for the signal. When it comes, it is all throttle and commitment. Some might go for a stationary burnout, loading the drivetrain and letting the tires eat. Others roll into it Aussie-style, carrying speed across the pad while keeping the car balanced on the edge of traction.

Donuts. Figure eights. Long, smoky drags across the concrete. It all works, as long as it works.

With roughly a minute to make an impression, every decision matters. Too aggressive, and the car pushes through the smoke. Too conservative, and the crowd never gets there with you. The drivers who find that balance are the ones who stand out.

Built For The Street

Unlike the purpose-built machines you will see in the pro-level Smoke Show later in the week, the Street Class keeps things grounded in reality.

Ford-bodied or Ford-powered is the rule, and beyond that, the field reflects the same mix you will find walking the show earlier in the day. Supercharged Coyotes, clean Two-Valve builds, the occasional Fox Mustang with more attitude than traction. Cars that are driven, not just displayed.

It’s a format that feels familiar to anyone who has spent time around grassroots Mustang culture. The same kind of builds that once lit up backroads and industrial parks now get their moment on a proper stage.

Before they get there, though, every car goes through a quick safety check to ensure that there are no leaks, no obvious issues, and nothing that is going to leave more than rubber behind on the pad. Once cleared, it’s up to the driver to make it count.

Let The Crowd Decide

There’s a judging panel, but make no mistake, this is a crowd-driven event.

You can hear it build with each run. A decent burnout gets a reaction. A great one pulls people closer to the barriers. But when a driver really nails it, balancing throttle and steering while the smoke pours off the rear tires, the entire place responds. That reaction matters.

Drivers are scored on showmanship, smoke output, and overall control, but crowd energy plays a major role in separating the field. If the judges are split, the audience settles it. Loudest cheers. Biggest moment. That’s your winner.

It’s a format that rewards not just driving skill, but presence.

A Quick Payday

For those willing to put their tires on the line, there is more than just bragging rights at stake. The Street Class Burnout Contest carries a $1,000 purse, with $750 going to the winner and $250 to the runner-up. Entry is simple, just add the burnout contest when registering for Mustang Week Texas, with a $15 buy-in.

Plus, the winner takes home a set of either General or Continental tires. For a minute of controlled tire destruction, that is not a bad return.

Respect The Pad

As loose as the atmosphere can feel, there is still a structure behind it. Drivers and passengers must be 18 or older, seat belts must stay on, and everything must be done under the direction of event officials. No fluids on the tires, no reverse entries, and absolutely no leaning on the K-rail to keep the car planted.

If something goes wrong, a tire lets go, or a car starts acting up, the run ends immediately. It is a balance that Mustang Week refined over the years. Let the drivers have their moment, but keep it safe enough that everyone gets to enjoy it.

Friday Night Energy

Events like this are part of what has kept Mustang culture evolving for decades. From the Fox-platform era to the modern S650, the formula remains the same. Give enthusiasts a place to gather, a little room to push their cars, and a crowd that understands what they are seeing.

The Street Class Burnout Contest fits that mold perfectly. It’s loud. It’s messy. And for a few hours on Friday night, it becomes the center of attention. If you have a Ford-powered car and a fresh set of rear tires, this is your shot. Enter the Street Class Burnout Competition here.