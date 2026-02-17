With blue skies overhead and a steady ocean breeze flowing over the lines of every vehicle, they rumbled through the gates. It was President’s Day weekend in Central Florida, but these cars weren’t heading into the Daytona 500. Instead, automotive enthusiasts of all stripes converged on VMP Performance in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, for the company’s annual Open House on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

For several years now, the VMP Performance has opened its gates to the public for a day of automotive camaraderie highlighted by a car show, chassis dyno sessions, shop tours, and product discounts.

On February 15, VMP Performance hosted its annual open house, which included a car show, shop tours, and product discounts. The attention-getter, however, was the parade of performance machines spinning the rollers on the company’s in-house chassis dyno.

“We’ve been at this huge facility for nine years now, and finally, after COVID, we said, ‘You know what, we’re going to get the car community together, and we’re going to do our thing.’ So, this is a celebration of automotive culture — all makes, all models, four wheels, two wheels, three wheels, whatever is welcome. We just have everybody out to our place,“ Justin Starkey, President and Founder of VMP Performance, told us. “You can park your car, show it off, hang out with your buddies, and we, you know, since we’re a tuning and high-performance company, running the dyno, all day long is really the main draw. We bring in some food trucks to feed everybody, and we show off our latest and greatest parts and stuff, and it’s a good time.”

The event is free to attend, which is an act of goodwill for the car community, but it also offers enthusiasts a look inside the VMP operation that provides more insight than a social-media post.

The Open House offers enthusiasts the opportunity to get an inside look at the VMP operation, including tours of its shop facility, where the company installs superchargers and more.

Eye-Opening Experience

“It’s a real eye-opener to see our capabilities and how much care and attention to detail we take with everything we do. I think when you see something on the internet, it’s really hard to conceptualize what it is. We see so much on the internet these days. We get loaded with ads and loaded with content,” Starkey explained. “At VMP, we have the capability to do everything, and customers are really impressed when they come here. We have a huge facility. We’re on 10 acres. It’s all gated and secure. There are three buildings here. Whether you’re ordering a part online from our brand or one of our trusted partners, it is a thoroughly engineered, designed, tested, tuned product or service from us.”

A look inside the VMP operation might encourage people to take advantage of the company’s unique vacation packages that let you hang out on the beach while the company upgrades your vehicle with a supercharger system.

Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of VMP/Whipple-supercharged machines on the property at the VMP Open House. However, this stallion’s owner is obviously a loyal customer, as this silver S650 not only sports the VMP supercharger, but VMP supercharger-themed fender badges as well.

“If you come here in person, you know, you’re getting a really exclusive experience as far as dropping your car off. We baseline dyno it. It goes into our shop, gets the modifications done, and gets tuned by the people who design and develop the parts. And then you pick it up, and we can pretty much guarantee an outcome because we are so ingrained in the whole process,” Starkey said. “It’s really taken off, and it’s really doing well, and we do it primarily for Mustangs and F-150s, but, you know, with our new partnership with Whipple, we can do that same package for any vehicle that’s out there, as far as GM or Dodge. We can do the supercharger installation and tuning, and you can hang out at the beach while we do it.”

If this scribe is walking around a car show, you can be sure photos will be taken of a Fox Mustang. This super-clean silver coupe gave off all the right nostalgic vibes.

Setting The Stage

Of course, with its timing early in the year, the Open House event also sets the stage for the company’s path forward. A couple of years back, VMP announced its partnership with Whipple Superchargers, and heading into 2026, its push its to further expand its recently announced line of intake upgrades.

“I’m really excited about continuing to grow our Leviathan intake series. We launched that last year at SEMA for the Coyote. There are going to be more engine platforms supported. It basically brings the air-to-water supercharging system to the rest of the world, including the turbo cars and the centrifugal cars,” Starkey added. “That’s really important when you’re running high boost pressures of 20 to 30 plus because the air-to-airs just don’t have the ability to get those, you know, below ambient temperatures like an air-to-water system does with a bag of ice in it.”

If you have been following our Project Airstrike, you know we are excited about the potential of a ProCharged, Coyote-powered F-150. This Open House attendee already knows the combination’s efficacy as he has the blower installed with the optional P-1X supercharger.

While the company’s upgrades are obviously cool, we also attended to check out the cars drawn to the event. There were all makes and models on the property, but we focused on the Blue Oval rides, which we are highlighting here, and you can check out even more fast Fords in the gallery below.

If this gathering looks like a good time and you’ll be in the Central Florida area next year, be sure to pencil in the date and plan a visit.

YouTuber Andrew Sheridan, better known as Mustang Lifestyle, was on the property with his Predator blower-boosted, Coyote-swapped Marauder. He says this full-size flyer might be quicker at the drag strip than his recently acquired 2020 Shelby GT500 with the same supercharger setup.

This clean New Edge isn’t really a Terminator despite wearing that classic front fascia. However, the Two-Valve engine under the hood is boosted by a Vortech supercharger, so it has the go to back up the show.