SEMA 2025: VMP Unleashes Intercooled Leviathan Turbo Coyote Intake

From the company’s early days, VMP Performance made a name for itself by developing products to enhance supercharged combinations. Now the company is expanding its boost-oriented offerings to include turbo applications with the VMP Leviathan Turbo Hat and Leviathan Lower Intake Manifold for Ford Coyote 5.0-liter, Voodoo 5.2-liter, and Predator 5.2-liter V8 engines.

“At first glance, this is a pretty simple part, but in combination with the air-to-water intercooling system common to many supercharged GT500s and Coyotes, it opens up a world of possibilities,” Justin Starkey, of VMP Performance, told us. “Think of it as an easy transition from blower to turbo, or just a way to go turbo from the start…”

During the SEMA Show, VMP Performance introduced its new VMP Leviathan Turbo Hat and Leviathan Lower Intake Manifold for Coyote, Voodoo, and Predator engine applications. The intercooled lower intake and upper turbo hat were developed and optimized using the same tech and know-how the company deployed on its Apex Predator Supercharger lid upgrades for 2020-2022 Shelby GT500s.

Leveraging the company’s expertise in supercharged induction, the VMP developed a lower intake designed specifically to include its efficient VMP Street Intercooler Upgrade that accepts an upper hat optimized for turbo applications by way of the company’s patent-pending technology that optimized airflow in the Apex Predator Supercharger lid upgrades for the most recent Shelby GT500s. The intercooler core can also accept ¾-, 1-, or -20 AN inlets to cool the charge of the most demanding applications.

The company has also developed its own line of throttle bodies for a range of modern muscle machines. As such, they designed the Turbo Hat with not only the stock 80mm Coyote throttle body with an adapter, but a variety of larger aftermarket throttle bodies as well.

While this might be the first turbo-specific product from VMP, it is unlikely to be the last, as the company plans to expand its offerings to include a complete turbo cold side from heat exchanger to manifold to trunk ice tank.