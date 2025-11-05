SEMA 2025: VMP Unleashes Intercooled Leviathan Turbo Coyote Intake

From the company’s early days, VMP Performance made a name for itself by developing products to enhance supercharged combinations. Now the company is expanding its boost-oriented offerings to include turbo applications with the VMP Leviathan Turbo Hat and Leviathan Lower Intake Manifold for Ford Coyote 5.0-liter, Voodoo 5.2-liter, and Predator 5.2-liter V8 engines.
“At first glance, this is a pretty simple part, but in combination with the air-to-water intercooling system common to many supercharged GT500s and Coyotes, it opens up a world of possibilities,” Justin Starkey, of VMP Performance, told us. “Think of it as an easy transition from blower to turbo, or just a way to go turbo from the start…”
Leveraging the company’s expertise in supercharged induction, the VMP developed a lower intake designed specifically to include its efficient VMP Street Intercooler Upgrade that accepts an upper hat optimized for turbo applications by way of the company’s patent-pending technology that optimized airflow in the Apex Predator Supercharger lid upgrades for the most recent Shelby GT500s. The intercooler core can also accept ¾-, 1-, or -20 AN inlets to cool the charge of the most demanding applications.
The company has also developed its own line of throttle bodies for a range of modern muscle machines. As such, they designed the Turbo Hat with not only the stock 80mm Coyote throttle body with an adapter, but a variety of larger aftermarket throttle bodies as well.
While this might be the first turbo-specific product from VMP, it is unlikely to be the last, as the company plans to expand its offerings to include a complete turbo cold side from heat exchanger to manifold to trunk ice tank.
