When power gets serious, a stock block might not be up to the abuse. At the 2025 SEMA Show, Summit Racing showcased its Street, Performance, and Competition series of engine blocks, engineered to handle output that exceeds the capabilities of stock castings. Among those is a small-block Ford version for Ford fans that’s ready for four-digit power.

This new 8.2-deck Windsor block isn’t just a copy of the original; it is re-engineered for big power. Summit started with superior Class 35 German iron, cast and machined in the U.S. Crucially, they added significant amounts of extra metal in key areas so it will withstand power well beyond what the factory engineers intended. The result is a block that is noticeably heavier than stock, and that extra mass means the SPC Ford block is ready for boost, nitrous, and high-rpm abuse.

Beyond sheer strength, the block features modern upgrades like a priority-main oiling system, which ensures critical bearing lubrication even under extreme duress. Like the rest of the SPC lineup, it ships with upgraded main cap hardware and is bored 0.005-inch under, allowing your machinist to hone it perfectly for your chosen pistons.

According to Summit Racing’s Justin Weideman, there’s no pre-set horsepower limit on these blocks. They were designed specifically to take the abuse that destroys a factory block. For Ford diehards looking to build a serious small-block, this block is a solid starting point for a big-power build.