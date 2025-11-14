SEMA 2025: VP Racing’s New Fuel Additives Fix Capless Fuel Fillers

At the SEMA 2025, we stopped by the VP Racing booth because, let’s be honest, getting good, high-octane pump gas is getting harder every year, and their fuel additives are a staple for many enthusiasts. We spoke with Kevin from VP Racing to get the rundown on their popular Octanium line and see what was new.

Kevin broke down the lineup for us. They have their well-known Octanium Unleaded, which is safe for cars with catalytic converters and O 2 sensors, and it can boost octane up to seven numbers, depending on your starting fuel. For the more serious off-road and race builds, they still offer the classic leaded Octanium, which bumps octane even higher, up to eight numbers. Kevin, a bracket racer himself, even mentioned he uses it in his own car for Friday night test and tune runs.

When we asked what was new, Kevin was refreshingly honest. The formulas, which are already proven, haven’t changed. The big update is all about the packaging. He explained that VP Racing realized how difficult it was to pour additives into modern cars with their tricky, different fill spouts.

They have a new, compliant funnel spout built right into the neck that’s designed to open those modern capless fillers automatically. It’s a simple change that makes a massive difference for owners of newer performance cars.

This user-friendly design is one of the highlights for VP Racing at SEMA this year. They’re applying this new can and funnel design to their entire line of fuel additives as well, from fuel stabilizers to their diesel cetane improvers. It’s a smart, practical update that shows they’re paying attention to the hassles modern car owners face. It makes grabbing a bottle of these proven fuel additives at the local auto parts store that much more convenient for everyone.