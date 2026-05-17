You Could Win A 2,000+HP FFRE Coyote 5.0-Liter V8 For $25

Building a 2,000-plus-horsepower Coyote for a four-wheel-drive F-150 project was an eye-opener. With that in mind, That Racing Channel decided to commission a custom, twin-turbo engine package that one luck winner might put in their F-150 or Mustang by winning it via a raffle.

Stepping inside the Fast Forward Race Engines shop reveals the intense process of handling serious horsepower. Mechanics start with a sleeved and O-ringed Gen 3 block to safely handle extreme boost pressures. Slipping Manley pistons and heavy rods into the cylinders creates an indestructible bottom end. Builders perfectly balanced the crankshaft using custom Mallory metal to offset the heavy rotating mass.

Next, the FFRE team drops fresh cylinder heads onto thick GT500 gaskets to match the custom block grooves. Preventing severe engine damage requires serious attention to detail during this stage. Threading the ARP head studs all the way down and backing them off one full turn stops the hardware from cracking the heavy casting.

Supplying enough lubrication to this monster requires a highly capable oil pump. Spinning a fresh billet gear pump on a custom testing rig proves its capability before final installation. The unit easily pushed 95 pounds of pressure and flowed nearly 10 gallons per minute at low rpm.

Afterward, the FFRE team installed the camshafts, locked out the timing, and dressed the entire motor with a front cover and oil pan. Finally, a custom Daylight Performance twin-turbo system wraps around the completed block. Aligning the primary Precision turbos automatically positions the downpipes and wastegates without requiring custom fabrication work.

TRC/FFRE Coyote Specs

Engine

Sleeved Gen 3 Block, LA Sleeves

O-Ring Deck

Factory Boss 302 Crankshaft

FFRE Manley Pistons 3.630 Bore, 10:1 Comp., H13 .220w Pin, Total Seal Custom Ring Set

Manley 300M Rods

FFRE Oil Squirter Block-Offs, FFRE One Piece Treaded Head Dowels

FFRE Oil Pump Gears, MMR Gen 3 Crank Gear

ARP 2000 Main Studs, ARP 12mm Head Studs

Factory Gen 3 Mustang Camshaft Set w/RGR Lockouts

Manley Pro Series Valves

PAC Valve Springs

Ford Racing Parts Primary Chains

FFRE Secondary Timing Chain Kit

ATI Balancer

FFRE Crankshaft Stud Kit

Factory Gen 3 Oil Pan

Plazmaman Billet Intake

Turbo Kit

Daylight Performance Twin Turbo Kit

Precision 6670 Twin Turbos

Turbosmart GenV HyperGate45 Wastegates

Pushing four-digit horsepower figures on the street requires absolute mechanical perfection. Dropping this fully built, four-digit Coyote between the frame rails instantly turns an everyday Mustang or F-150 into an absolute rocket ship. Giving the winner total control over the Daylight Performance turbo routing guarantees a flawless fit for a modern project pickup or pony car.

If you want to put this powerplant in your project, you can learn how to enter the raffle by heading over to the That Racing Channel website. Whoever takes this massive FFRE engine package home won’t have to worry about horsepower. However, the winner will have the ultimate challenge of actually keeping all that boosted output glued to the pavement.