Ten years ago, the first Shelby-tuned F-150 arrived as one of the earliest modern muscle trucks to blend supercharged V8 power with luxury-truck comfort. Since then, the performance pickup segment has exploded, but Shelby’s boosted ride hauls on with a storied history. Now the company is marking that milestone with the most powerful version yet — the 810-horsepower 2026 Shelby F-150.

Developed by Shelby American and assembled by Shelby Performance in Bristol, Indiana, the anniversary truck builds on a Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 SuperCrew platform and doubles down on the formula that made the original such a hit. It delivers big power, long-travel suspension upgrades, aggressive styling, and premium interior appointments in a package designed to work just as well rolling into a truck show as it does blasting down a fire road.

“Demand for high-performance trucks has skyrocketed over the past 10 years, which is why we continue to offer Shelby edition models based on the best light-duty pickup in the world, the Ford F-150,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “We’re honoring our significant milestone with an exceptional Shelby edition truck that once again polishes the blue oval.”

The front of the 2026 Shelby F-150 leaves little doubt about its intent. A functional aluminum ram-air hood feeds the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, while the painted replacement grille, integrated marker lights, and custom-painted bumper cover give the truck a far more aggressive appearance than the standard Lariat donor chassis. Smooth body-color fender flares and full-length Le Mans stripes tie the look back to Shelby heritage, while the power-deployable running boards help make the lifted truck easier to live with day to day. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Under the hood sits Ford’s Gen-4 5.0-liter V8 boosted by a Stage 2 supercharger system rated at 810-plus horsepower on 93-octane fuel. Shelby says the package includes a carbon-fiber intake tube, high-flow intake system, upgraded fuel injectors, Ford Performance spark plugs, and a performance aluminum heat exchanger that tames inlet air charge temperatures. The supercharger is powder-coated in Ford Racing blue, which makes it the center of attention when you open the hood.

A Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust system finishes the package, and if previous Shelby trucks are any indication, this thing should sound every bit as rowdy as the horsepower rating suggests.

Trailblazing Truck

“The very first Shelby F-150 was hailed for its amazing prowess, setting new truck standards,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations, said. “That ‘trailblazing’ mentality drove us to exceed every performance metric we’ve ever offered in a Shelby F-150.”

Rather than simply stuffing more power into the truck and calling it done, Shelby also spent time addressing the chassis. The truck rides on a proprietary suspension lift system featuring KING Race Series 2.5 adjustable front coilovers with finned reservoirs and matching rear shocks. Rear traction bars help control axle movement under acceleration, while oversized Baer drilled-and-slotted brake rotors work to slow the truck down after all 810-plus horses get moving.

The suspension package works with 22-inch Shelby wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich’s new 35-inch KO3 all-terrain tires. Those KO3s are the latest evolution of its legendary all-terrain lineup, promising improved durability, better wear characteristics, and stronger off-road traction compared to the outgoing KO2s. Combined with the additional suspension travel and ride height, the Shelby looks built to handle more than just parking lot duty.

From the rear, the Shelby’s lifted stance and 35-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires immediately stand out, but the details help separate it from ordinary lifted trucks. Oversized 3D Shelby lettering on the bed sides and tailgate reinforce the truck’s exclusivity, while the painted tonneau cover and Shelby BedRug liner add a cleaner, more finished look to the cargo area. Custom Borla exhaust tips tucked underneath announce the 810-plus-horsepower supercharged V8 lurking under the hood. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“The Shelby version of the Ford F-150 builds upon a dynamic platform perfect for customization,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American. “We started with a fresh Shelby build sheet to redesign the half-ton pickup with remarkable on and off-road capabilities, advanced technology, and superior handling. The result is the amazing 2026 Ford Shelby F-150.”

Visually, the anniversary model makes its Shelby lineage obvious. The exterior package includes a functional aluminum ram-air hood, painted replacement grille, painted front bumper cover, painted fender vents, smooth body-color flares, Shelby rocker graphics, and full-length Le Mans stripes. Marker lights integrated into the grille and fenders add to the modern off-road-truck vibe, while power-deployable running boards make climbing into the lifted truck a little easier.

Limited Production

Around back, the truck wears oversized 3D Shelby lettering on both the bed sides and tailgate, while a painted tonneau cover and Shelby BedRug liner secure and protect the bed. Shelby is also offering robust customization options, including 10 exterior colors, six stripe combinations, and new-for-2026 color-matched Shelby grille lettering.

Inside, the cabin gets Shelby-designed top-grain leather seating surfaces, carbon-fiber-style trim, billet racing pedals, embroidered floor mats, and serialized Shelby Registry plaques. Anniversary badges commemorate the Shelby truck’s 10-year run, while the overall interior presentation appears aimed at buyers who want premium-truck comfort without giving up the personality of a specialty performance vehicle.

“The Shelby F-150 is the standard for performance excellence,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing, added. “We’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of this icon by seriously amping up its capabilities and offering the most customizable Shelby F-150 in history. With only a small number of vehicles available for this model year, collectability is off the charts.”

Shelby says production will be limited to 600 trucks for the United States, with additional units allocated throughout North America. Pricing starts at $140,795, which includes the donor Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 SuperCrew with the 5.0-liter V8. Each truck carries a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, while Ford’s factory powertrain warranty remains intact. Buyers also receive documentation in the official Shelby Registry and membership in Team Shelby. For more information on the 2026 Shelby F-150, check out the Build and Price page on the company’s website.