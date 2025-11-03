Foxtoberfest 2025 Drew Nearly 900 Foxes And We Picked 10 Favs

Foxtoberfest began as a modest gathering for fans of the Fox platform, and it blossomed into the country’s premier celebration of a beloved era of Ford history. Hosted each fall in North Carolina by Foxy Events, the gathering welcomes everything built on Ford’s versatile Fox platform, from Mustangs and Capris to Fairmonts and Thunderbirds. What began as a grassroots meet has evolved into a full-scale, multi-day event that draws Foxes from near and far.

Over the years, Foxtoberfest evolved from a niche show into a homecoming for the Fox faithful. The show field features an impressive mix of survivor cars, high-end builds, and in-progress projects (which are part of the show’s charm), all parked side by side. Foxtoberfest 2025, presented by LMR, drew nearly 900 registered Fox-platform vehicles and included a featured display of special service police vehicles. Foxy Events still has its sights set on topping the 1,000-car mark in the years ahead, which seems well within reach given this year’s turnout.

Earning the Best of Show accolades from a field of 897 vehicles is no small feat, and John Kolbaska’s 1986 Mustang GT did just that with a super sanitary presentation, a Coyote swap, and a generous dose of blue accents throughout. “I’m honestly still in shock that we won Best in Show,” he posted after the show. “There were so many beautiful cars there, it’s crazy to me that the people chose reBlue to represent as the 2025 Foxtoberfest Best in Show.” (Photo Credits: Jeff Southard)

“That’s 897 stories, builds, and new memories and friendships all gathered in one place, Foxtoberfest 2025,” Jennifer Highley, owner of Foxy Events, posted after the event. “From a 1989 Anniversary Edition Carolina Car with 89 original miles on it, to Foxes that drove thousands of miles to join us, to immaculate custom builds like ‘6 FIG SVT,’ every Fox on the field represented the heart of this community: passion, creativity, and connection. You brought the heart, the smiles, the shine, and the burnout smoke, and together we made history, again.”

While her dad was down south at Mustangs at Daytona, Molly Saleen was on the property at Foxtoberfest representing the brand. She even autographed a Fox owner’s dash at the show.

While we couldn’t make it to this year’s show, our man on the scene, Jeff Southard, was there with a camera in hand. He covered the event, capturing many of the outstanding machines on hand, and the community that makes this show special.

From the nearly 900 cars on the property, Southard picked 10 standout Foxes for us that caught his attention for their craftsmanship, preservation, or sheer presence on the field.

10. World’s Roughest Saleen

Reviving the cars, getting them back on the road we love, is what Foxtoberfest is all about, and this car embodies that spirit. Once rumored to have sold for just $100, this genuine Saleen was purchased by BJ Adams for $500 and brought back to life from a bare shell. Displayed in the Poverty Motorsports booth, it now belongs to Michael Malone, who drove it 2,500 miles from San Diego, California.

9. Diesel Lincoln Mark VII

You never know what Fox-platform oddities will roll into Foxtoberfest, and this one drew plenty of double-takes. This 1984 Lincoln Mark VII, powered by a BMW diesel engine, stood out among the crowd of Mustangs and Capris. A Marti Report on display confirmed its rarity and authenticity, but even without that, this unique Fox stood out at a show dominated by Mustangs.

8. Peaches

There wouldn’t be a Foxtoberfest without this car. “Peaches,” an SSP 1990 Mustang LX coupe, was fully restored and debuted at the 2024 show as a surprise for its owner, Jennifer Highley, the owner of Foxtoberfest promoter, Foxy Events. This year, it returned to the field decked out in its original Georgia Highway Patrol livery, paying tribute to its in-service past. Driven regularly, Peaches is Highley’s daily, which is evidence that the event’s central figure truly lives the Fox lifestyle.

7. Rare M81 McLaren

One of just 10 ever built, Kendal Coker’s 1981 M81 McLaren Mustang is a true piece of Fox history. And, this particular example is the only one finished in white. Showing just 832 original miles, it represents Ford’s early exploration into race-inspired Mustangs. With its unique bodywork and track-inspired touches, it was one of the most historically significant cars at the event.

6. Coyote-Swapped GT

At first glance, Josh Miller’s bright red GT looks like a 1993 Cobra, but it’s actually a cleanly executed 1992 Coyote-swapped build. The modern 5.0-liter is topped with a color-matched Boss 302 intake that ties it to the exterior perfectly. Inside, a set of Sparco race seats and an all-black interior give it a focused, driver-oriented vibe that fits the car’s aggressive personality.

5. Four-Eye SSP

Foxtoberfest always highlights the Special Service Package cars that once served on the front lines of law enforcement, but this year, they were showcased in a large featured display. This Utah Highway Patrol example was a standout. It was the only marked, four-eye SSP on the property this year, so it represented a cool piece of Fox history.

4. Clean Four-Eye LX

Holding court in the Late Model Restoration booth, Mike Clay’s spoiler-delete 1985 LX was one of the cleanest Fox Mustangs on site. Driven more than two hours to the event, the car shows that perfection doesn’t have to come at the expense of drivability. With a Marti Report confirming its rarity, it stood out for its originality and near-flawless presentation.

3. North Carolina SSP

Doug Phillips’ 1993 Mustang LX SSP was one of 43 cars ordered by the State of North Carolina for use as marked Highway Patrol vehicles. All were finished in black with AOD transmissions before being repainted silver by the state. This example served with the Highway Patrol from 1993 through 1997, then with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department until 2004. Restored to its service configuration, it was a fitting inclusion in the show’s SSP display.

2. Coyote-Swapped LX

Finished in striking Calypso Green, Matt Malinich’s 1992 LX combined show-stopping presentation with serious performance. The Coyote engine swap was as clean as they come, and the car’s meticulous attention to detail made it a standout across the field. It earned first in class and looked every bit the part of a Best of Show contender.

1. War Admiral

A returning star at Foxtoberfest, “War Admiral” remains one of the most complete and powerful Fox Mustangs around. Owned by Tom Schwenzer, the car is a four-digit-horsepower machine courtesy of a turbocharged pushrod combo. Its blend of power, craftsmanship, and presence helps it hold its own amid a new generation of high-end Fox Mustang builds.

Foxtoberfest 2025 Show Winners

Best Of Show: John Kolbaska

Best 1979-86 Modified: Lew Wilkinson

Best 1987-93 Patina: Allen Greene

Best SSP: Mark Grahem

Best Work in Progress: Roy McClain

Best Non-Mustang Fox: Greg Mayton

Best Saleen: Eddy Sotelo

Best 1993 SVT Cobra: Nick Bourinas

Best SVO: Jason Lewis

Vixen Award (woman-owned): Deb Cramer

Future of Fox First Place (25 and younger): John Greene

Future of Fox Second Place (25 and younger): Charlie McDonald

Future of Fox Third Place (25 and younger): Devin Breece

Most in Need of Carpet: Tallen Fanz

Of course, you might have your own favorite Fox machines from Foxtoberfest 2025. If Southard’s picks don’t suit your fancy, you can check out the gallery below and find some favorites of your own. And, if you are a Fox fan and haven’t been to this show, the best way to come up with your own favorites is to attend the show in person. It is a bucket list event for fans of the Fox era.