Make VMP Performance Your Vacation Destination

There is usually a distinct line drawn in the sand between vacationing and adding forced induction to your car or truck. While supercharging your Mustang or F-150 is always a bucket list item for enthusiasts, the allure of warm weather and sandy beaches will oftentimes override our passion for performance. However, you no longer have to forgo the boost to enjoy a relaxation vacation. In fact, you can now enjoy a vacation with hotel accommodations provided by VMP Performance, while they transform your ride into the supercharged powerhouse you’ve been desiring.

That’s right, owners of the 2011-22 Mustang GT, 2011-20 F-150, 2003-04 SVT Cobra, or 2007-14 Shelby GT500 can book their VMP Performance Vacation Package, drive to VMP Performance’s location in Florida, and enjoy a vacation while the crew at VMP Performance installs the supercharger kit of your choosing. VMP Performance doesn’t just install its kit onto your car or truck though, the process continues with on-site dyno tuning. Aside from the convenience of being a one-stop shop, VMP Performance offers a one year parts and labor warranty.

As your car is receiving a healthy dose of performance increase, you’ll be recharging yourself for three days and two nights in the ocean front town of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The coastal town is known for being a surf mecca and offers you the ability to take a bite out of stress. If the night life is more of your scene, you’re in luck, as Daytona Beach is only twenty minutes away. Bringing the family? No worries, you’re less than one hour away from Disney World.

VMP Performance’s Vacation Package is more than just a sneaky way to trick your significant other into supercharging your car or truck while on vacation, but provides a means to avoid the stress of life and having your car bounce from shop to shop to be finished. VMP Performance offers professional installation, on-site dyno tuning, and a warranty to back it. If you book before December 2nd, you’ll be saving 25-percent on shop services with its week long Black Friday sale! So stop masterfully debating yourself into a corner to decide if recharging or supercharging is more important and enjoy both.