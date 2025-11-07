Snot Rocket 3.0 Blasts Into The 5-Second Zone With Turbo Coyote Power

Brett LaSala broke new ground at Maryland International Raceway during the first round of qualifying at the 29th Annual Haltech World Cup Finals Import vs. Domestic presented by Wiseco, throttling his 2012 Ford Mustang, Snot Rocket 3.0, to a blistering 5.979-second pass at 241.37 mph. The street-capable machine not only blasted through the 5-second barrier but also topped the first round qualifying sheet in the X295 vs. Hot Rod class, confirming its status among the most formidable Coyote-powered Mustangs around.

The iconic Snot Rocket 3.0 stands out in its bright green finish, a low-slung drag ’n drive stance, and exposed twin-turbo plumbing visible behind the front bumper. The blend of race-grade function and street-capable form results in a dual-purpose machine that continues to push the envelope. (Photo Credit: Motion Raceworks)

The team headed to Maryland International Raceway confident that the car would run in the 240-mph range, but breaking into the fives was clearly a goal for LaSala and his team.

“All I know is the ET starts with a five!” LaSala said with a huge smile right after the pass.

For LaSala, this achievement was the culmination of years of relentless refinement. His unmistakable bright green Mustang earned a reputation as one of the most decorated street/strip rides in the land, highlighted by its overall victory at Sick Week 2025, where it recorded a best of 6.07 seconds while driving between tracks under its own power.

The car’s latest record-setting pass at official Maryland International Raceway shows the 5.979-second, 241.37-mph pass, backed by a razor-sharp 1.084-second launch and strong acceleration through every split. The run placed Snot Rocket 3.0 atop the first-round qualifying sheet in the highly competitive X295 vs. Hot Rod class at the World Cup Finals.

His Coyote combination has produced well over 2,900 horsepower, but LaSala and his engine partners at Fast Forward Race Engines recently took things a step further. Snot Rocket 3.0 serves as the official test bed for FFRE’s all-new billet Coyote block, developed in collaboration with Noonan Race Engineering. The new foundation was paired with a fresh combination designed to push the limits even higher, allowing a set of huge Precision Turbo NextGen turbochargers to feed the billet block with far greater headroom for boost and durability.

An in-development FFRE/Noonan billet Coyote block anchors LaSala’s latest combination. As the test bed for this design, Snot Rocket 3.0 demonstrated the block’s strength and headroom, and likely easily exceeded its previous combo’s 2,900-plus horsepower output on its way to the 5-second zone.

He is also testing fresh components from Motion Raceworks, TBM Brakes, and Rife Sensors that ensure precise control, stopping power, and data acquisition, which allow Snot Rocket to safely explore the outer limits of Coyote performance.

That Q1 5-second pass at the World Cup Finals validated the new engine platform’s potential. The run’s data tells the story of an all-business effort: a 1.084-second 60-foot, 3.963 at 194.86 mph to the eighth, 5.051 at 1,000 feet, and finally 5.979 seconds at 241.37 mph through the traps.

It was a clean, straight run that proved both the new combination’s power and the billet block’s strength, placing LaSala’s legendary pony car firmly in the 5-second club and setting a new benchmark for streetable Coyote performance. We suspect this isn’t the last impressive number we’ll see from this storied S197.