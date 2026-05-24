ProCharger Revamps Its Coyote Mustang Kits For More Power

For Mustang enthusiasts looking to add serious power without giving up street manners, ProCharger just reworked its entire 2015-2026 Mustang supercharger lineup with a simplified naming structure and all-new Stage 2 and Stage 3 systems featuring updated hardware for both S550 and S650 applications. Built around the company’s tried-and-true intercooled centrifugal supercharger design, the revised combinations aim to deliver bigger power while preserving the drivability, reliability, and straightforward installation that helped make boosted Coyotes such a dominant force on the street and at the strip.

The company reorganized the lineup into Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 systems to create a clearer progression for Mustang owners selecting the right level of performance for their build. Across the lineup, the horsepower gains are significant, with Stage 1 systems delivering gains ranging from 285 to 330 horsepower, whereas the new Stage 2 and Stage 3 systems can push gains as high as 395 horsepower on the latest S650 Mustangs.

ProCharger’s revised Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 lineup gives early S550 Mustang owners a more straightforward progression from entry-level street boost to more aggressive high-horsepower combinations. Shared-drive six-rib systems remain the foundation, while higher-tier packages enhance intercooler capacity, boost capability, and belt control for harder-running street and strip cars. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

For Coyote owners already living the boosted life, the updated lineup simply makes it easier to step up the power ladder without sacrificing the drivability that made these combinations popular in the first place.

Stage 1 systems continue using a shared-drive six-rib setup paired with a highly effective air-to-air intercooler. On S650 applications, those systems utilize a P-1X head unit, while the all-new Stage 2 systems build on that formula with increased power gains supported by a larger, more effective intercooler, a revised tubing configuration, and a P-1X supercharger standard across all model years. The all-new Stage 3 systems take the next step by adding a dedicated eight-rib drive for customers leaning harder into boost and rpm.

Setting The Stage

All three S650 stages operate at 12 psi of boost, but the Stage 2 and Stage 3 systems support greater power gains thanks to their larger and more effective intercooler design. Those revised combinations also incorporate updated tubing layouts unique to the S650 applications.

Like most successful street supercharger combinations, the focus here seems aimed at usable performance rather than dyno-sheet heroics alone. The shared-drive six-rib setup retains the factory balancer while maintaining belt stability under load, which matters when these cars start seeing repeated abuse on the street or at the strip. Just as important for late-model Mustang owners, these systems are designed to work seamlessly with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission, which has become the transmission of choice for many modern high-performance Coyote builds.

The updated lineup for later S550 Mustangs adds clearer separation between power levels, with Stage 2 systems now pairing a standard P-1X supercharger with a larger intercooler, revised tubing, and higher overall power capability. Stage 3 combinations further raise the ceiling with a dedicated eight-rib setup designed to improve belt stability under sustained high-load operation. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

Beyond the hardware updates, ProCharger systems continue emphasizing the traits that built the company’s reputation in the first place: simple bolt-on installation, strong reliability and durability, and crisp OEM-style driving manners. Of course, there is also the unmistakable sound that comes with a centrifugal blower screaming through the rpm range under full boost.

Latest & Greatest

For 2024-2026 S650 Mustangs, the revised Stage 2 and Stage 3 systems also receive a larger intercooler rated for up to 1,500 horsepower. According to ProCharger, the new intercooler design improves both airflow and cooling efficiency for everything from aggressive street driving to track use.

Stage 1 buyers still get a few unique benefits as well. Owners of 2024-2026 Mustangs can opt for a three-year/36,000-mile powertrain warranty, while 2015-2023 applications remain available in a 50-state-legal configuration.

Designed specifically around the S650 platform, the revised systems incorporate updated tubing layouts and larger intercoolers rated for up to 1,500 horsepower on Stage 2 and Stage 3 packages. All three stages operate at 12 psi of boost, while the upgraded intercooler design supports the additional airflow and higher power gains offered by the upper-tier combinations. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

All of the systems are engineered and manufactured at ProCharger’s Kansas City headquarters campus, where the company continues developing its Mustang combinations around real-world performance, durability, and repeatability. Whether the mission involves a daily-driven S550 GT, a boosted S650 Dark Horse, or a harder-hitting weekend track car, the revised lineup gives Coyote owners a cleaner roadmap to reliable centrifugal-supercharged performance.