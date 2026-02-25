ProCharger Boost Propels Project SC650 To Quick Drag Strip Hits

With the ProCharged 5.0-liter whirring underhood and Mickey Thompson drag radials at the ready, the moment of truth had arrived. The air was cool, and the track offered decent bite before the heat of the day set in. With the calibration already proven on the dyno, it was time to see how the whole Project SC650 package responded at the drag strip.

The combination remained exactly as tested previously. At the center of the package is ProCharger’s Stage 2 system built around the P-1X centrifugal supercharger, engineered specifically for the 2024 Mustang GT’s Gen 4 Coyote. The kit pairs the head unit with a large air-to-air intercooler, dedicated eight-rib drive, and a ProCharger calibration designed to deliver consistent power without compromising drivability. Importantly, the drivetrain remained completely stock (including the 10R80 10-speed automatic, Torsen differential, and 3.73 rear gears), making this test a direct reflection of what the system is capable of without internal upgrades or transmission mods.

On the dyno, that approach already paid off. Project SC650 laid down 640.46 horsepower and 513.49 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, a substantial jump over the stock output of 412 horsepower and 351.88 lb-ft of torque. That’s more than enough to stress traction on a prepped surface. Those gains set expectations heading into track day, especially given the S650’s weight and independent rear suspension.

Supporting modifications focused on the hook. BMR suspension components helped manage weight transfer on launch, the aforementioned Mickey Thompson drag radials provided the necessary bite, and a TBM brake package ensured consistent stopping power at the top end.

Track Tested

The first pass delivered exactly the kind of baseline we had in mind when the project began.

“We left at idle on the first pass, and it hooked perfectly, with a 1.68 60-foot with a completely stock drivetrain,” Preston Rice, POWER Shop Manager, said. “The car felt a little soft in the first 60 feet, but once it was moving, it was incredibly composed and clean down track.”

That initial run turned out to be the best of the day. With a smooth launch and clean shifts, the seventh-generation stallion charged through the eighth mile without drama.

“Our best run of the day was a 6.92 at 108.90 mph in the eighth, which works out to roughly a 10.65 quarter-mile at about 136 mph,” Rice elaborated. “We tried raising the launch RPM on the next couple passes, and that actually hurt the 60-foot — the car clearly liked the softer leave. Even as track conditions fell off in the heat, the car ran flawlessly with crisp shifts and zero drama.”

Proven Combo

As temperatures climbed into the mid-80s, the surface predictably went away, but the ProCharged combination never showed signs of inconsistency. Four total passes confirmed what the dyno already suggested. The centrifugal blower’s progressive power delivery works in conjunction with the S650 chassis, rather than overwhelming it. The performance remained predictable even as traction declined.

Just as telling as the elapsed time was how approachable the setup remained. Around town, the same characteristics that help the car leave cleanly at the track make it easy to live with on the street. Power builds smoothly, throttle response is linear, and there’s no sense that the combination is operating on the edge.

Launching from idle, Project SC650 recorded a 1.69-second 60-foot on its way to a best 6.92 eighth-mile at 108.90 mph (first column on the left timeslip), equivalent to about a 10.65-second quarter-mile. Higher launch rpm proved less effective as track conditions deteriorated, but our ProCharged Mustang remained composed and repeatable throughout the test session.

“This ProCharger Stage 2 setup is completely streetable, and with better air, I have no doubt it’s a 10.50s car on a stock drivetrain,” Rice added.

A full-weight S650 Mustang running deep into the 10s with untouched driveline components underscores both the efficiency of the ProCharger system and the capability of Ford’s latest Coyote platform. Project SC650 delivered repeatable track performance, reinforcing that with the right boost and supporting mods, the latest Mustang is the total package.