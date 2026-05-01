Adding forced induction to a modern Coyote-powered Ford F-150 completely changes its personality on the street and at the racetrack. Tackling a complete ProCharger install right in the home garage might seem intimidating at first glance, but the engineering team behind it actually designed their latest system to make the entire process incredibly straightforward for any truck enthusiast.

The transformation starts by stripping away the factory grille and draining the coolant from the truck. From there, Raven carefully swapped out the factory fuel injectors for higher-flowing units. As Raven Justice demonstrated on ProCharger Superchargers’ YouTube channel: “Make sure you lube your O-rings, both sides, so when they go on the intake, they don’t get pinched, torn or anything like that.” With the fuel rails bolted back down, dropping in colder Ford Performance spark plugs creates a safer combustion environment.

A custom billet lower radiator hose clears the way for the dedicated six-rib drive belt. The heavy-duty main billet bracket bolts directly to the engine block using factory pickup points. After topping off the blower with fresh oil, the focus shifts to the massive air-to-air intercooler. Getting that giant cooler mounted requires relocating the factory horns to make extra room.

“When you guys want to turn these trucks up, this thing will keep the air charge cool and flow the CFM,” Justice noted. This ProCharger install requires zero custom fabrication because the kit uses heat-shrink clamps to guarantee a flawless factory-style appearance under the hood.

To finish the mechanical side, the custom air intake slides directly onto the supercharger housing. The entire project relies entirely on basic tools rather than expensive dealership equipment to get the job completely done. The final step simply involves loading the provided tune file into the truck’s powertrain control module.

Taking a stock pickup and giving it another 10 to 12 pounds of boost makes for a highly rewarding weekend garage project. Bolting on big power totally redefines how the F-150 handles highway pulls, drag strip passes, and intense heavy towing duties.