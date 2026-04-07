Roush’s 2026 Nitemare Coyote F-150 Haunts The Competition

Unless you’ve been hiding under a clapped-out Camaro, you know that Coyote-powered F-150 street trucks are all the rage. Roush Performance knows that game well, having already delivered a performance pickup package. For 2026, the company doubles down on that formula with the return of the Nitemare, refining its street-focused F-150 with sharper styling, added interior detail, and the same handling-first approach that set it apart in the first place.

The 2026 Roush Nitemare returns as a package built on the latest four-wheel-drive Ford F-150 platform, available on two- and four-door XL and XLT trim as well as four-door SuperCrew. At its core, it remains a Coyote-powered street truck focused on delivering a cohesive, performance-driven driving experience, which starts with a solid foundation.

Roush’s Advanced Lowered Suspension System is the backbone of the Nitemare, and it’s engineered to make a full-size F-150 behave like something far smaller when the road starts to twist. The setup combines performance coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and an upgraded sway bar. The result is a substantial drop — 3 inches up front and 5 inches out back — that lowers the center of gravity and transforms the truck’s stance from utilitarian to unmistakably aggressive.

Under the hood, the 2026 Roush Nitemare retains Ford’s proven 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, delivering reliable naturally aspirated performance out of the box. For those looking to elevate output, Roush offers its TVS R2650 supercharger system post-title, boosting the combination to over 705 horsepower and 635 lb-ft of torque while maintaining OEM-level drivability and refinement. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

Hauler Handling

More importantly, it backs that look with measurable capability. Roush cites an average sustained lateral grip of more than 0.79 on a 200-foot skidpad and a peak of more than 1.0 lateral G on a road course when tested on a SuperCrew XLT. Those are sports car-adjacent numbers from a full-size hauler.

Out back, the Nitemare’s 5-inch drop is most apparent, tucking the 305/40R22 General Tire G-MAX AS-07 rubber tightly under the fenders. The performance cat-back exhaust system adds a deeper, more aggressive tone, while the revised graphics package emphasizes the truck’s low, forward-leaning stance. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

Supporting that grip is a wheel-and-tire package that fills the wells and does its part when the load transfers. The Nitemare rides on 22-inch gloss black wheels wrapped in 305/40R22 General Tire G-MAX AS-07 rubber. That’s a wide footprint for a truck, and it shows up in both lateral stability and braking confidence. Speaking of which, upgraded performance brakes with slotted rotors help bring everything back down from speed with more authority than the stock setup.

Well-Rounded Approach

A performance cat-back exhaust system rounds out the driving experience, adding the kind of tone you expect from a 5.0-liter Coyote when it’s allowed to breathe a bit more freely.

Visually, the 2026 package evolves without straying from what made the Nitemare recognizable in the first place. The bedside graphics add some visual aggression to the truck’s profile, while familiar Roush cues like the amber-lit grille, functional hood extractors, and bold body graphics continue to telegraph its intent.

Inside, Roush focuses on fit and finish with a full interior carpet package that elevates the cabin environment. A red carbon-fiber steering wheel accent provides a performance focal point, complemented by serialized badging and available carbon-fiber trim that reinforces the truck’s limited-production feel. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

Inside, the updates are more about refinement than reinvention. A full interior carpet package gives the cabin a more finished feel, while a red carbon-fiber accent on the steering wheel adds a subtle but effective performance touch point. Serialized badging and available carbon-fiber trim reinforce that this isn’t just an appearance package.

Off The Lot

For those not satisfied with naturally aspirated output, Roush offers its optional, post-title TVS R2650 supercharger package for the 5.0-liter platform. It pushes the Coyote 5.0-liter V8’s output to 705 horsepower and 635 lb-ft of torque, while retaining factory-like driveability and reliability.

The heart of the Nitemare is Roush’s Advanced Lowered Suspension System, featuring performance coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and an upgraded sway bar. The setup delivers a 3-inch front and 5-inch rear drop, enabling up to 1.0+ lateral G on a road course and redefining what a full-size F-150 can do in the corners. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

Pricing for the 2026 Nitemare starts at $22,999 above the base truck. It’s backed by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, which adds a layer of confidence for buyers who plan to actually drive what they’re buying. For enthusiasts who want a truck that feels as good carving an on-ramp as it does cruising across town, the 2026 Roush Nitemare is available via Roush-certified Ford dealerships.