Roush Brings Out The F-150’s Dark Side With The 2025 Nitemare

Performance pickups are hot fire these days, but hot-rodding Ford F-150s is nothing new to the team at Roush Performance. The company recently unleashed its latest hot-rodded truck, the 2025 Roush Nitemare, which embraces an aggressive look to match its sharper dynamics.
Setting the truck apart from its standard F-150 brethren are Roush exterior enhancements, including an amber-lit front grille, hood extractors, and a graphic package. Further enhancing its look and sharpening its handling is the company’s Advanced Lowered Suspension System, which includes coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and a thicker sway bar. The revised suspension sets the stance over a quartet of 22-inch Roush Gloss Black Wheels wrapped in 305/40R22 General Tire G-Max AS-07 rubber.
“We engineered the Nitemare to be more than just a head-turner — it’s one of the best-handling trucks we’ve ever built,” Roush Performance’s Jack Roush Jr. said. “Our lowered suspension system and precision-tuned handling components will let drivers carve the track with confidence while maintaining the everyday drivability expected from a Roush vehicle.”
Not only does the upgrade suspension deliver 1.0 g of lateral force on the road course, but it also enhances the traction needed if buyers select to buy the Roush TVS R2650 supercharger separately and have it installed post-title. This complete system includes a companion calibration and aluminum intercooler, which pair with the positive-displacement boostmaker to elevate the Coyote 5.0-liter V8’s output to 705 horsepower and 635 lb-ft of torque.
Whether or not you choose to add a supercharger after the fact, the 2025 Roush Nitemare package upgrades extend to the truck’s interior. There, the trucks wear serialized Roush badging, carbon fiber trim, billet aluminum pedals, and numerous Roush appointments on the Raven Black and Roush Red leather upholstery.
The package pricing for the 2025 Roush Nitemare begins at $19,999 for regular cab trucks and $22,150 for SuperCrews, which is in addition to the price of the truck. To find out more about the package and options, you can visit the company’s website here or touch base with your local Roush Performance dealer.
2025 Roush Nitemare Specs
• Lowered stance of -3 inches front / -5 inches rear delivers a confident, track-inspired profile without compromising ride quality.
• Precision-tuned for superior handling and road grip:
• Performance Coilovers
• Drop Spindles
• Twin-Tube Dampers
• Progressive-Rate Springs
• Upgraded Sway Bar
• 22-Inch Roush Gloss Black Wheels
• Lightweight, aggressive design
• High-performance 305/40R22 General Tire G-MAX AS07 all-season tires for confident grip and refined street handling.
• Slotted Brake Rotors
• Improved cooling and stopping performance for spirited driving and daily duty.
• Performance Cat-Back Exhaust System with Dual Black Tips
• Tuned to deliver a deep, signature Roush exhaust note—distinctive, throaty, and unapologetically bold.
• Roush Signature Front Grille with Integrated Amber Lighting
• Bold, blackout grille design with functional amber running lights enhances nighttime visibility and aggressive curb appeal.
• Functional Hood Extractors with Signature Nitemare Graphics
• Aggressively styled and heat-extracting hood vents with exclusive graphics help optimize airflow and engine cooling under demanding conditions.
• Roush Exclusive Premium Leather Interior
• Custom Raven Black leather with striking Roush Red accents for a high-end, motorsport-inspired cabin experience. Hand-stitched detail and bolstered seating reflect the quality expected of a performance-tuned truck.
• Aluminum Pedals with Sport-Inspired Design
• Enhance driver control while adding a race-inspired aesthetic to the cabin.
• Rear Marker Lights & Tailgate Enhancements
• Integrated LED rear marker lights for added visibility.
• Black-out Ford Tailgate Badge and exclusive Nitemare hood & tailgate badging signal Roush authority from every angle.
Roush Branded Accessories
• Custom Hitch Cover
• Roush Graphics Package (including door graphics, Jack Roush signature, and patriotic USA flag accents)
• Serialized Interior Badge for authenticity
• Roush “R” Key Fobs for that unmistakable finishing touch
• Roush “R” Puddle Lights (XLT only) for a bold first impression
• Roush Molded Floor Mats – Front/Rear (XLT only)
Optional Upgrades
• Real Carbon Fiber Interior Trim (XLT only)
• Lightweight, motorsport-inspired carbon fiber panels that elevate the cockpit’s sport-luxury look and feel.
• Roush Center Console Vault (XLT only)
• Secure storage solution engineered to fit seamlessly—perfect for valuables or trail essentials.
• Roush Recovery Kit with Jump Starter
• Professionally assembled kit designed for real-world peace of mind. Includes jumper cables, recovery straps, gloves, and more.
• Roush Performance Audio by Alpine (XLT only)
• Custom-tuned premium audio system delivering rich sound clarity and bass response—ideal for drivers who want to hear every note as clearly as every engine roar.