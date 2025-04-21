Roush Brings Out The F-150’s Dark Side With The 2025 Nitemare

Performance pickups are hot fire these days, but hot-rodding Ford F-150s is nothing new to the team at Roush Performance. The company recently unleashed its latest hot-rodded truck, the 2025 Roush Nitemare, which embraces an aggressive look to match its sharper dynamics.

We engineered the Nitemare to be more than just a head-turner… — Jack Roush Jr., Roush Performance

Setting the truck apart from its standard F-150 brethren are Roush exterior enhancements, including an amber-lit front grille, hood extractors, and a graphic package. Further enhancing its look and sharpening its handling is the company’s Advanced Lowered Suspension System, which includes coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and a thicker sway bar. The revised suspension sets the stance over a quartet of 22-inch Roush Gloss Black Wheels wrapped in 305/40R22 General Tire G-Max AS-07 rubber.

“We engineered the Nitemare to be more than just a head-turner — it’s one of the best-handling trucks we’ve ever built,” Roush Performance’s Jack Roush Jr. said. “Our lowered suspension system and precision-tuned handling components will let drivers carve the track with confidence while maintaining the everyday drivability expected from a Roush vehicle.”

Not only does the upgrade suspension deliver 1.0 g of lateral force on the road course, but it also enhances the traction needed if buyers select to buy the Roush TVS R2650 supercharger separately and have it installed post-title. This complete system includes a companion calibration and aluminum intercooler, which pair with the positive-displacement boostmaker to elevate the Coyote 5.0-liter V8’s output to 705 horsepower and 635 lb-ft of torque.

Whether or not you choose to add a supercharger after the fact, the 2025 Roush Nitemare package upgrades extend to the truck’s interior. There, the trucks wear serialized Roush badging, carbon fiber trim, billet aluminum pedals, and numerous Roush appointments on the Raven Black and Roush Red leather upholstery.

The package pricing for the 2025 Roush Nitemare begins at $19,999 for regular cab trucks and $22,150 for SuperCrews, which is in addition to the price of the truck. To find out more about the package and options, you can visit the company’s website here or touch base with your local Roush Performance dealer.