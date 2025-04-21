Roush Brings Out The F-150’s Dark Side With The 2025 Nitemare

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 21, 2025

Performance pickups are hot fire these days, but hot-rodding Ford F-150s is nothing new to the team at Roush Performance. The company recently unleashed its latest hot-rodded truck, the 2025 Roush Nitemare, which embraces an aggressive look to match its sharper dynamics.

We engineered the Nitemare to be more than just a head-turner… — Jack Roush Jr., Roush Performance

Setting the truck apart from its standard F-150 brethren are Roush exterior enhancements, including an amber-lit front grille, hood extractors, and a graphic package. Further enhancing its look and sharpening its handling is the company’s Advanced Lowered Suspension System, which includes coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and a thicker sway bar. The revised suspension sets the stance over a quartet of 22-inch Roush Gloss Black Wheels wrapped in 305/40R22 General Tire G-Max AS-07 rubber.

Looking the part of a late-night predator, the 2025 Roush Nitemare F-150 pickup packs enhanced performance wrapped in a sinister style. Prices for the comprehensive upgrade kick off at $19,999 for the regular cab and $22,150 for the SuperCrew. Both costs are in addition to the price of the base pickup. (Photo Credit: Roush Performance)

“We engineered the Nitemare to be more than just a head-turner — it’s one of the best-handling trucks we’ve ever built,” Roush Performance’s Jack Roush Jr. said. “Our lowered suspension system and precision-tuned handling components will let drivers carve the track with confidence while maintaining the everyday drivability expected from a Roush vehicle.”

While the Nitemare package doesn’t include the Roush TVS R2650 supercharger upgrade, it can be purchased separately and installed post-title to boost the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine’s output by an additional 300 ponies.

Not only does the upgrade suspension deliver 1.0 g of lateral force on the road course, but it also enhances the traction needed if buyers select to buy the Roush TVS R2650 supercharger separately and have it installed post-title. This complete system includes a companion calibration and aluminum intercooler, which pair with the positive-displacement boostmaker to elevate the Coyote 5.0-liter V8’s output to 705 horsepower and 635 lb-ft of torque.

Whether or not you choose to add a supercharger after the fact, the 2025 Roush Nitemare package upgrades extend to the truck’s interior. There, the trucks wear serialized Roush badging, carbon fiber trim, billet aluminum pedals, and numerous Roush appointments on the Raven Black and Roush Red leather upholstery.

To set the right stance and sharpen the handling of Nitemare, Roush upgrades the suspension with its Lowered Roush Street Performance Suspension Package. Among the included upgrades are performance coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, a larger sway bar, 22-inch Roush wheels, and 305/40R22 General Tire G-MAX AS07 all-season tires.

The package pricing for the 2025 Roush Nitemare begins at $19,999 for regular cab trucks and $22,150 for SuperCrews, which is in addition to the price of the truck. To find out more about the package and options, you can visit the company’s website here or touch base with your local Roush Performance dealer.

2025 Roush Nitemare Specs

Standard Features

• Lowered stance of -3 inches front / -5 inches rear delivers a confident, track-inspired profile without compromising ride quality.
• Precision-tuned for superior handling and road grip:
• Performance Coilovers
• Drop Spindles
• Twin-Tube Dampers
• Progressive-Rate Springs
• Upgraded Sway Bar
• 22-Inch Roush Gloss Black Wheels
• Lightweight, aggressive design
• High-performance 305/40R22 General Tire G-MAX AS07 all-season tires for confident grip and refined street handling.
• Slotted Brake Rotors
• Improved cooling and stopping performance for spirited driving and daily duty.
• Performance Cat-Back Exhaust System with Dual Black Tips
• Tuned to deliver a deep, signature Roush exhaust note—distinctive, throaty, and unapologetically bold.
• Roush Signature Front Grille with Integrated Amber Lighting
• Bold, blackout grille design with functional amber running lights enhances nighttime visibility and aggressive curb appeal.
• Functional Hood Extractors with Signature Nitemare Graphics
• Aggressively styled and heat-extracting hood vents with exclusive graphics help optimize airflow and engine cooling under demanding conditions.
• Roush Exclusive Premium Leather Interior
• Custom Raven Black leather with striking Roush Red accents for a high-end, motorsport-inspired cabin experience. Hand-stitched detail and bolstered seating reflect the quality expected of a performance-tuned truck.
• Aluminum Pedals with Sport-Inspired Design
• Enhance driver control while adding a race-inspired aesthetic to the cabin.
• Rear Marker Lights & Tailgate Enhancements
• Integrated LED rear marker lights for added visibility.
• Black-out Ford Tailgate Badge and exclusive Nitemare hood & tailgate badging signal Roush authority from every angle.
Roush Branded Accessories
• Custom Hitch Cover
• Roush Graphics Package (including door graphics, Jack Roush signature, and patriotic USA flag accents)
• Serialized Interior Badge for authenticity
• Roush “R” Key Fobs for that unmistakable finishing touch
• Roush “R” Puddle Lights (XLT only) for a bold first impression
• Roush Molded Floor Mats – Front/Rear (XLT only)

Optional Upgrades
• Real Carbon Fiber Interior Trim (XLT only)
• Lightweight, motorsport-inspired carbon fiber panels that elevate the cockpit’s sport-luxury look and feel.
• Roush Center Console Vault (XLT only)
• Secure storage solution engineered to fit seamlessly—perfect for valuables or trail essentials.
• Roush Recovery Kit with Jump Starter
• Professionally assembled kit designed for real-world peace of mind. Includes jumper cables, recovery straps, gloves, and more.
• Roush Performance Audio by Alpine (XLT only)
• Custom-tuned premium audio system delivering rich sound clarity and bass response—ideal for drivers who want to hear every note as clearly as every engine roar.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Modified Muscle Marketplace Helps You Buy Fast Cars And Speed Parts

News

Modified Muscle Marketplace Helps You Buy Fast Cars And Speed Parts

Roush Brings Out The F-150’s Dark Side With The 2025 Nitemare

News

Roush Brings Out The F-150’s Dark Side With The 2025 Nitemare

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading