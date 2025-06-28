Centerforce’s Solid Street Twin Clutch Kit Handles Big Power

There’s a great feeling that comes after you’ve finished building a powerful V8 for your classic project. But that excitement can quickly turn to frustration the first time you try to put all that new power to the ground, and the clutch just can’t hold on. Performance clutch manufacturer Centerforce developed a new kit ready to corral your enginene’s output.

The company’s SST clutch kit is aimed at classic Ford owners who want to handle big power without the harshness of a full-on race clutch. It’s a twin-disc setup, which gives it the ability to handle up to 925 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough strength for most high-horsepower street cars, including those with modern engine swaps.

What makes this clutch different is how it balances that strength with drivability. Centerforce uses high-quality organic friction materials on the discs. This gives the clutch a smooth, predictable engagement from a stop, so driving the car in normal street traffic isn’t a chore. For the performance side, the kit includes solid hubs on the clutch discs to reduce weight on the transmission’s input shaft for faster shifts and a lightened billet steel flywheel. The flywheel is CAD/CAM-designed, CNC-machined for a precise fit, and SFI-certified for safety.

The SST clutch kit (P/N 412115757) is a complete package that includes the twin-disc clutch and pressure plate, the billet flywheel, ARP hardware, and even a pilot bearing alignment tool. It’s designed to fit a wide range of V8-powered Fords, including Mustangs from 1965 to 1995. The fitment list also covers other classics like the 1963-1964 Fairlane, 1964-1967 Falcon, 1967-1971 Galaxie, and 1970-1973 Torino.

For enthusiasts with an engine that overpowers a stock-style clutch, this system offers a way to handle that new power without sacrificing street manners. It’s a solution that lets classic Ford owners confidently put that horsepower to the pavement on the street and at the track.