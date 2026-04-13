Spend any time around a real 1970 Boss 302, and it doesn’t take long to understand why it stands apart. It wasn’t just another small-block Mustang. It was built with the mission to rev high, turn fast, and support Ford’s on-track aspirations. The look, the sound, even the way that Shaker hood scoop danced at idle all pointed to something more serious than your typical pony car.

Revology Cars set out to carry forward that DNA with its latest release. The company’s 1970 Boss 302 replica builds on that original business model, but updates the formula with modern engineering, performance, and everyday usability.

The front end of Revoloy’s replica carries the full 1970 Boss 302 treatment, including the blackout hood and functional shaker piercing through the sheetmetal. Revology’s all-new steel body improves fit, finish, and rigidity while preserving the original car’s aggressive look. (Photo Credit: Revology Cars)

The original existed so Ford could go racing in the Sports Car Club of America Trans-Am series, and it showed. A high-revving small-block, competition-tuned suspension, functional cooling, and sleek aero made it one of the sharpest factory Mustangs of its era. For 1970, the package added more attitude with bold graphics, a decklid spoiler, and the now-signature Shaker hood.

“The Boss 302 was a race car for the street,” Tom Scarpello, founder and CEO of Revology Cars, said. “Our goal was to preserve that high-revving, track-focused character while delivering the refinement, reliability, and usability expected of a modern performance car.”

High-Revving 302

Revology followed that same path in developing its 1970 Boss 302 replica, starting under the hood. Power is delivered by Ford’s vaunted 5.0-liter Coyote V8, rated at 460 horsepower. Like the original Boss engine, it’s engineered to rev, but that’s where the overlap ends. An aluminum block and heads, dual overhead cams, and port/direct fuel injection give it a much broader operating window and far more consistent performance than the original carbureted small-block.

A 5.0-liter Coyote V8 delivers 460 horsepower with modern architecture, including dual overhead cams and advanced fuel injection. The Shaker scoop remains a focal point, engineered to replicate the original’s movement despite the Coyote’s obvious induction differences. (Photo Credit: Revology Cars)

Revology also went out of its way to retain one of the Boss 302’s defining visual cues. Even though the Coyote’s intake sits forward in the engine bay, the car still wears a functional-looking Shaker scoop that moves with the engine, preserving the character that made the original so distinctive.

Where the vintage car asked owners to accept tradeoffs, this one doesn’t. Buyers can choose a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic, and features like air conditioning, hydraulic power rack-and-pinion steering, and power four-wheel disc brakes come standard.

The rear view highlights the Boss-specific striping, decklid spoiler, and louvered backlite. Underneath, a three-link rear suspension with torque arm and Panhard rod replaces the original leaf-spring setup for improved handling and stability. (Photo Credit: Revology Cars)

Fresh Foundation

The foundation reflects that same philosophy. Every Revology Mustang is built on a new steel body engineered for improved rigidity, and this Boss 302 adds a modern suspension system with a double-wishbone front setup on an aluminum subframe and a three-link rear with a torque arm and Panhard rod. It’s a layout designed to deliver far more control and predictability than the original leaf-spring car, especially when driven with intent.

Visually, this replica stays true to form. The 1970 Boss 302’s more expressive design is fully intact, from the graphics package to the rear spoiler and louvered backlite. It carries the same presence that set it apart from the more understated Boss 429.

The interior retains classic Mustang cues but upgrades execution with modern materials and ergonomics. It delivers a familiar look with significantly improved comfort and usability for real-world driving. (Photo Credit: Revology Cars)

Inside, the cabin balances vintage design with modern expectations. The layout remains familiar, but improved materials, tighter tolerances, and updated ergonomics make it far more livable. It’s the kind of interior that supports both spirited driving and regular use without feeling like a compromise.

If you’ve ever wanted the look and attitude of a Trans-Am-era Mustang paired with modern performance and drivability, this 1970 Boss 302 replica is a compelling package. For a deeper dive into specs, options, and build details, head on over to Revology’s website.