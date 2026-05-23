Vortech Unleashes 1,000HP-Capable S650 Supercharger Systems

Back in the day, there was nothing cooler or more menacing than the whirring gears of a supercharger under the hood of a 5.0-liter Mustang. Vortech Superchargers was at the forefront of that movement, and it’s bringing that boost expertise to the latest Mustangs in the form of its S650 Mustang Supercharger Tuner Kit for the 2024-2026 Mustang GT.

Built around the company’s V-3 JT-Trim head unit, the new centrifugal setup was engineered specifically for the seventh-generation pony car and delivers the capability of supporting more than 1,000 horsepower with the right supporting combination.

Vortech officially entered the S650 Mustang chat with a new tuner kit for 2024-2026 Mustang GT models based on the company’s V-3 JT-Trim centrifugal supercharger and engineered to support combinations capable of exceeding 1,000 horsepower. (Photo Credit: Vortech Superchargers)

Rather than adapting older hardware to fit the new chassis, Vortech says the S650 package was developed from a clean-sheet design. The company focused heavily on bracket rigidity, accessory integration, airflow routing, and belt control, which are all critical details once boost and engine speed start ramping up.

The JT-Trim itself uses Vortech’s patented self-contained oiling system and carries a claimed 76-percent adiabatic efficiency rating. Vortech says that efficiency helps reduce discharge temperatures while improving overall thermal efficiency under heavy load.

Flexible Foundation

Vortech intentionally leaves out injectors, fuel pumps, and ECU tuning devices, allowing enthusiasts the flexibility to tailor the combination around specific horsepower goals and fuel choices. Whether the plan is a pump-gas street machine or an E85-burning track star, the system leaves room to build the package accordingly.

Developed specifically for the seventh-generation Mustang chassis, the new system features revised bracket architecture, optimized inlet routing, a six-rib serpentine drive, and Vortech’s self-contained JT-Trim head unit. The tuner kit leaves fuel system and calibration choices up to the builder for maximum flexibility when tailoring the combination to specific performance goals. (Photo Credit: Vortech Superchargers)

Available for 2024-2026 Mustang GT applications, the tuner kit (P/N 4FQ218-820L; $7,706.99) is offered in satin, polished, or black finishes and uses a six-rib serpentine drive arrangement designed specifcally for the Gen 4 Coyote V8.

For enthusiasts who still love the sound of a centrifugal blower screaming toward redline, the latest Vortech S650 system looks ready to carry that tradition into the next era of Coyote performance. For more details on the new S650 Mustang Supercharger Tuner Kit, visit the Vortech website.