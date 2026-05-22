Shelby’s Championship Edition F-150 Honors Historic Racing Wins

The GT40’s domination of endurance racing in 1966 remains one of the defining moments in Ford performance history, and Shelby American is marking the 60th anniversary with a limited-run truck inspired by those victories. The new Championship Edition Shelby F-150 Off-Road ties modern supercharged truck performance to Shelby American wins at Daytona, Sebring, and Le Mans with heritage-themed paint schemes, serialized production, and 810-plus horsepower under the hood.

Built by Shelby Performance in Bristol, Indiana, just 54 examples will be produced for the 2026 model year, with 18 trucks finished in each commemorative color. Pearl Orange honors the Daytona victory, Pearl Green recognizes Sebring success, and Pearl Blue pays tribute to Le Mans laurels.

The Championship Edition Shelby F-150 combines Shelby’s 810-plus-horsepower supercharged Coyote package with KING suspension, 35-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires, a functional ram-air hood, and commemorative paint honoring Shelby American’s 1966 endurance-racing victories. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Unlike many anniversary packages that stop at graphics and badges, the Championship Edition trucks receive a complete repaint along with a substantial list of performance and chassis upgrades. Each starts life as a fully loaded 2026 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 SuperCrew powered by the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 before Shelby adds its Stage 2 Whipple supercharger system, upgraded injectors, performance intake hardware, aluminum heat exchanger, and tuned Borla exhaust. Output is rated at more than 810 horsepower backed by Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

“The Championship Edition Ford Shelby F-150 Off-Road truck was designed for winners,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, explained. “Together, Ford Motor Company and Shelby beat the world’s best on the biggest international stage during 1966, changing the course of motorsports and the American automobile industry. It was seen as a win for the American working man over European bluebloods. That legacy is worthy of this exceptional truck featuring another first for Shelby.”

Lifted Performance

The suspension package is equally aggressive. Shelby equips the truck with a proprietary lift system featuring King Race Series 2.5 adjustable front coilovers and rear shocks, rear traction bars, and 35-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires mounted on 22-inch Shelby wheels available in black or chrome finishes. Massive Baer drilled and slotted brake rotors sit behind the wheels.

2026 Shelby F-150 Off-Road Championship Edition Specs

Performance

Shelby engineered an 810-Plus-Horsepower Stage 2 supercharger

Carbon fiber intake tube, performance air intake with high flow air filter

Performance aluminum heat exchanger

Upgraded high-performance fuel injectors

Baer oversized drilled/slotted performance rotors with red caliper covers and Shelby logo

Shelby tuned the Borla Performance exhaust with custom exhaust tips

Shelby’s proprietary premium full lift suspension with performance rear traction bars

King Race Series 2.5 adjustable front coilovers and rear shocks

Exterior

35-Inch KO3 BFG tires on 22-Inch Shelby alloy wheels in black or chrome

Power deployable XL running boards with lights and rock guards

Custom-painted front bumper cover, new grille, functional front fender vents, and tonneau cover

Shelby aluminum functional dual intake ram air hood

Body color, smooth fender flares with marker lights, and Shelby rocker panel graphics

Shelby full-body Le Mans-style stripes

3D Shelby lettering on the bedsides and tailgate

Shelby BedRug liner

Limited edition paint (complete custom exterior paint) color options:

Pearl Orange in honor of the Daytona victory

Pearl Green to commemorate the Sebring overall win

Pearl Blue in honor of the 24 Hours of Le Mans win

Championship Edition Vinyl Side Stripe

Interior

Exclusive Shelby-designed top-grain leather seat covers

Paint-matched stitching

Shelby Registry CSM serial number plaque with engine bay plaque

Championship Edition badges

Carbon fiber aesthetic interior trim

Billet racing pedals

Shelby embroidered carpet floor mats

Tinted windows (50-state legal)

Shelby also reworked the exterior with a functional dual-intake ram-air hood, painted grille, painted front bumper cover, custom front fender vents, smooth body-color fender flares, power deployable running boards with integrated lighting, rock guards, and a painted tonneau cover. Full-length Le Mans stripes and oversized 3D Shelby lettering on the bedsides and tailgate complete the look.

Out back, the truck features oversized 3D Shelby lettering, Le Mans-style stripes, a painted tonneau cover, body-color trim pieces, and Championship Edition graphics tied to the Daytona, Sebring, or Le Mans tribute color schemes. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“The Shelby F-150 Off-Road truck is extremely capable, both on and off the road,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations, said. “It’s been proven and improved through many hours and test miles across various terrains. And as a racer, I’m proud that we’re honoring some of my personal heroes who won the triple crown of endurance racing in 1966.”

Inside, the Championship Edition trucks receive exclusive top-grain leather seat covers with paint-matched stitching, carbon-fiber trim accents, billet racing pedals, embroidered floor mats, digital gauges, and serialized Shelby Registry plaques. Each truck will also be documented in the official Shelby Registry and include Team Shelby membership.

Racing Connection

The racing connection traces directly to Shelby American’s historic 1966 season with the Ford GT40 program. Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby captured victories at Daytona and Sebring, while the Chris Amon and Bruce McLaren-driven GT40 officially secured the win at Le Mans after Ford’s famous 1-2-3 finish.

“This is the first time that a Shelby truck has been offered to the public with a completely repainted exterior, making it an instant collectible,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing, added. “Each of the 54 total Championship Edition Shelby F-150 Off-Road trucks will be refinished at our facility, then delivered to its lucky owner through an authorized Shelby dealer. The trucks will include a special serial number, membership in the Team Shelby community, and a certificate confirming their exclusive status. This will be a very small and special ownership club.”

The 2026 Championship Edition Shelby F-150 Off-Road carries a robust MSRP of $158,795, including the donor F-150 Lariat chassis, and retains Ford’s factory powertrain warranty alongside Shelby’s three-year/36,000-mile warranty coverage. For more information on these commemorative trucks, visit the Shelby website.