2026 Ford Explorer Tremor First Look: Venture With The Whole Family

If the Ford Explorer Tremor sounds familiar and the first thing that comes to mind isn’t a rugged backcountry trail, then like us it’s time for you to put the Blink 182 CDs away and join the modern era. You see, Ford first introduced the world to “Tremor” with the Ranger Tremor in 2002. This truck was street-focused and featured a bangin’ audio package. The original Ranger Tremor package packed a 485-watt Pioneer audio system and a higher output alternator and was available until 2004. A short-lived F-150 Tremor joined the street truck ranks in 2013 and exited in 2014.

After a six-year hiatus, Ford introduced the F-Series Super Duty Tremor in 2020. This time, however, Ford had been working nonstop to expand its lineup of off-road-ready vehicles and repurposed the Tremor name for just that. The F-150 and Ranger Tremor followed in 2021 with Maverick Tremor joining in 2023 and Expedition Tremor in 2025. Now, Ford is bringing yet another tough and rugged SUV into the fray with the introduction of the new 2026 Explorer Tremor.

“Today, people are prioritizing experiences, especially those that involve spending time outdoors.” said Matthew Duffield, Explorer Brand Manager, “We know many Explorer customers have a passion for adventure and spend their time mountain biking, hiking, riding ATVs & towing. Our goal was to deliver a vehicle that best matched their lifestyle. The first-ever Explorer Tremor is all that and more.”

Ford Explorer Tremor Sports Rugged Off-Road Hardware

A hallmark of the Tremor lineup is that it’s more than just a simple sticker package. These vehicles come loaded with real, meaningful, off-road hardware and the new Explorer Tremor is no different. The package begins with an off-road tuned suspension that features unique springs and sway bars. These springs offer a 1-inch suspension lift, which allows for improved approach and departure angles. Knobby Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires are mounted to unique 18-inch aluminum wheels. Notably, Ford has omitted tire size so we suspect they are not upsized and will be a 31-inch 255/65R18. A pair of underbody skid plates along with a Torsen limited-slip rear differential also come standard.

A pair of high-intensity LED off-road lights are found grafted into the Tremor-specific grille. Easily accessible off-road recovery hooks are located in the lower fascia and are coated in Tremor’s signature Electric Spice color. This unique orange hue also adorns the wheels, grille, and interior accents.

Optional “Raptor” Power

Powering the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor is the company’s standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4. This twin-turbocharged engine offers 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. If that’s not enough, the Explorer Tremor can be optioned with the same 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that powers Ford’s Ranger Raptor, Bronco Raptor, and Explorer ST. When fit in the Explorer Tremor, this engine will produce 400 hp with 415 lb-ft of torque. While no pricing has been announced thus far, we suspect the 3.0-liter EcoBoost will be about a $4,750 upcharge, which includes the addition of the Ultimate Package like adding the engine to the current Explorer Platinum trim. Maximum towing is likely to remain at 5,000 pounds.

Smart Tech Where It Counts

Just because the Explorer Tremor is built for the wild doesn’t mean it gets left in the dust when it comes to technology. Explorer Tremor will feature the Ford Digital Experience, which can be fully optimized with the new Ford Connectivity Package. This gives owners the ability to seamlessly use the vehicle’s WiFi hotspot, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and apps from Google Play. The Explorer Tremor will come standard with Copilot 360 Assist 2.0, which includes a 360-degree camera system for improved visibility on the trail.

Available features include front massaging seats, a 14-speaker B&O audio system, BlueCruise 1.5, and more.

“Our goal was to create an Explorer that could confidently tackle challenging terrain while maintaining the comfort and on-road manners that our customers expect,” Brian Naspinsky, Explorer Vehicle Engineering Manager, “We focused on enhancing the vehicle’s core capabilities, from its suspension and drivetrain to its underbody protection and technology.”

When Can I Get A 2026 Explorer Tremor?

The Explorer Tremor joins a robust family that includes the daily-driver Active, the sporty ST-Line, the fire-breathing ST, and the plush Platinum. For those excited to get their hands on the first-ever 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor, order banks will open on today, June 24th, 2025. Explorer Tremor will begin arriving at dealers later in the year.