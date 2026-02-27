Limited Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe Run Celebrates Historic Win

The car that delivered the FIA World Championship in GT competition remains one of the most significant machines in Blue Oval racing history. For 2026, the final six examples of the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe being offered are designated as World Championship Edition models, created to honor that 1965 title.

Due to worldwide demand, only six Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupes remain available for the 2026 calendar year from Shelby Legendary Cars. Each of those cars will be built as a “World Championship” edition, celebrating the six original racecars that secured America’s only FIA World Championship by defeating Ferrari in GT competition.

The Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe World Championship Edition is delivered without an engine or running gear, allowing buyers to select from several Ford engine options through an authorized Shelby Legendary Cars dealer. Ceramic-coated headers feed the signature side pipes, and the front mid-engine layout contributes to the car’s near-perfect weight distribution within its Shelby original-style round tube frame. (Photo Credit: Shelby Legendary Cars)

“Everyone is familiar with the story told in the Academy Award-winning movie Ford v Ferrari,” Lance Stander, CEO of Shelby Legendary Cars and Superformance, explained. “But before Shelby American helped Henry Ford II beat Enzo Ferrari at Le Mans, Carroll tasked Peter Brock and Ken Miles with winning the GT class at the famous 24-hour race. Lessons learned trouncing the prancing stallion with the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe propelled Shelby to win it all in 1966. The World Championship edition Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe honors those who achieved the unthinkable and fulfilled Carroll’s very personal promise to ‘kick Ferrari’s ass’ on the track.”

In 1964, Shelby American leveraged an FIA rules loophole that allowed a special aerodynamic body to be fitted to the existing Cobra roadster chassis. The result was the Daytona Coupe, but those cars were built strictly as race cars and were not street legal.

Inside, these limited-edition rides feature special interiors with Shelby-branded leather surface seats, Alcantara-trimmed hard surfaces, custom anniversary-logo gauges, a roll bar, and modern amenities including air conditioning, power steering, and power windows and locks. Each car includes Peter Brock’s signature on the glovebox, a commemorative Carroll Shelby autograph, and unique anniversary embroidery. (Photo Credit: Shelby Legendary Cars)

Decades later, Stander’s team worked directly with Peter Brock to develop a street version of the Daytona Coupe. Conceived in the spirit of the original 1960s-era cars, the modern version was reimagined as if production had continued uninterrupted. The car retains a front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout with near-perfect weight distribution. Air conditioning and other modern amenities were integrated as part of that evolution.

“We focused on making the car comfortable for long drives, from the interior to the suspension to the brakes,” Stander said. “Each Championship edition car includes Peter Brock’s signature on the glovebox, along with a commemorative Carroll Shelby autograph. Hard surfaces are swathed in buttery soft leather and Alcantara. The anniversary logo is on the custom gauges and embroidered on the seats. With only six chassis remaining and available this year, these cars are very rare and desirable.”

World Championship Edition Daytona Coupe Highlights

Exterior

21-gallon stainless steel fuel tank

FIA 15-inch wheels painted white or 18-inch Shelby Wheels and tires

Daytona Coupe decals, including Daytona, Le Mans, or Sebring Anniversary, and Brock badges

Interior

Custom gauges

Shelby-branded leather surface seats

Roll bar

Air conditioning

Power steering

Power windows and locks

Performance

Coil-over independent suspension

Shelby original-style round tube frame

Shelby brakes with vented rotors

Ceramic-coated headers and side pipes

Options

Peter Brock signature on the dash plaque

Transverse nose team stripe

Right-hand-drive conversion

Sound deadening and heat dissipation system

Like all Shelby Daytona Coupes, the World Championship Edition is offered minus its engine and running gear for completion by a Shelby Legendary Cars dealer. Buyers can select from several Ford engine options and choose between a five- or six-speed transmission. All Daytona Coupes are now built as Shelbys and receive a Shelby CSX9000 serial number. Each is delivered with a Shelby Certificate of Origin, a Shelby serial number, and eligibility for listing in the official Shelby Registry.

World Championship Edition models include special interiors, Peter Brock badges, and distinctive anniversary elements. Each car also comes with one of the original “COBRA COBRA COBRA” T-shirts designed by Brock in 1965, a letter from Brock outlining the history and importance of the car, and a certificate of authenticity from Shelby Legendary Cars.

At the back, the Daytona Coupe’s distinctive fastback profile remains true to the original racecars. Anniversary and Brock badges complement period-style Daytona, Le Mans, or Sebring decals, while the 21-gallon stainless steel fuel tank and side-exit exhaust reinforce the endurance-racing roots that led to America’s only FIA World Championship in GT competition. (Photo Credit: Shelby Legendary Cars)



With only six chassis allocated for 2026, the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe World Championship Edition stands as a direct tribute to the six racecars that delivered America’s only FIA GT world title. This is a rare opportunity to own a Shelby built under a CSX9000 serial number that honors that achievement.