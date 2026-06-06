Ensure Your LIQUI MOLY Oil Is Legit With A Simple Phone Scan

Whether you’re pouring fresh oil into your tow rig, project build, or race car, you expect what’s in the bottle to be exactly what’s on the label. That’s the thinking behind a new authentication program from LIQUI MOLY that lets customers verify the authenticity of its motor oils with a quick smartphone scan.

The German lubricant manufacturer recently rolled out an upgraded QR-code system designed to provide real-time product verification. The move expands on the traceability program it introduced in 2023, which used QR codes and batch numbers to track a product’s origin. Since mid-May, every LIQUI MOLY oil canister has been fitted with a new green-framed QR code that the company says cannot be copied.

Every LIQUI MOLY oil canister now features a green-framed QR code on the lid. The updated code enables a real-time authenticity check while also providing access to product information and application details. (Photo Credit: LIQUI MOLY)

A quick scan confirms whether the product is genuine and provides additional information about the oil and its intended application. If the system detects an inconsistency, users are directed to an authentication app, where the code can be scanned again for further verification. If a counterfeit product is identified, customers can report it directly through an integrated contact form.

“Like all lubricant manufacturers, we are constantly faced with the worldwide threat of counterfeit products, and we take legal action whenever possible. The quality of our oils makes them a popular target. Counterfeit products cause financial losses, undermine customers’ trust, as well as, in some cases, lead to engine damage and can even put users’ health at risk,” Marco Esser, Marketing Director at LIQUI MOLY, explained.

Counterfeit lubricants can undermine performance and durability, particularly in modern engines that rely on oils meeting strict manufacturer specifications. The new verification system gives enthusiasts a quick way to confirm they’re using genuine LIQUI MOLY products. (Photo Credit: LIQUI MOLY)

Quality Check

For enthusiasts, it’s more than just getting what you spent your hard-earned money on. Modern performance engines depend on carefully engineered lubricants that meet increasingly demanding specifications. Whether you’re maintaining a boosted Coyote combination or a daily-driven EcoBoost pickup, knowing the oil in the crankcase is the real thing ensures the longevity of your engine.

The QR code also serves as a gateway to additional product information, while a dedicated page on the LIQUI MOLY website walks customers through the authentication process step by step.

The process starts with a simple smartphone scan of the QR code on the canister lid. If the system detects an issue, users are directed to an authentication app for secondary verification. Suspected counterfeit products can then be reported directly to LIQUI MOLY for investigation. (Photo Credit: LIQUI MOLY)

“We aim to take an active approach to this issue. The new, digital, real-time check intends to cut the number of counterfeit products as well as provide certainty for our business and private customers,” Esser added. “There is one thing you can rely on: If it says LIQUI MOLY, products deliver proven LIQUI MOLY quality.”

Counterfeit automotive products aren’t going away anytime soon, but this is a practical solution. It takes only a few seconds, requires nothing more than the phone already in your pocket, and adds another layer of confidence before that fresh oil ever makes its way into your crankcase.