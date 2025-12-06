Liqui Moly Begins Local Motor Oil Production in The US

The demand for premium lubrication is growing, and LIQUI MOLY is answering the call by bringing its German engineering closer to American soil. In a major strategic shift, the company has officially launched local motor oil production in the United States, a move designed to bring its products to U.S. customers faster and more efficiently than ever before.

This new production capability is specifically tailored for the American aftermarket. While LIQUI MOLY built its reputation on European vehicle formulations, this U.S.-based blending will focus on creating new oils for domestic and Asian car models, as well as heavy-duty applications. By producing these specific lines domestically, the company can bypass the long lead times and shipping costs associated with importing from Europe. This means shops and distributors will have quicker access to bulk quantities, ranging from 55-gallon drums to massive 6,500-gallon tankers, with smaller 1.0-liter and 5.0-liter canisters coming soon.

Take note that this doesn’t mean the end of German-made LIQUI MOLY. The company was careful to clarify that its existing portfolio of well-known oils will continue to be produced in Germany and imported as usual. This new U.S. facility is an addition, not a replacement, giving the brand extra capacity to serve a wider range of vehicles. Sebastian Zelger, CEO of LIQUI MOLY. The USA emphasized that quality control remains a top priority, stating that the new U.S.-blended oils will meet the same high standards controlled by the German headquarters.

“By blending locally, we gain the advantage of quicker delivery times and reduced transport costs from Europe, making our operations more flexible and responsive to local demand,” Zelger said. For American shops and drivers, this expansion means better availability of premium oils designed specifically for the trucks and cars that dominate U.S. roads. It’s a smart evolution for the brand, using local motor oil production to ensure they have the right tool for every job in the diverse American market.