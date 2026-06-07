The specialty truck market has become increasingly crowded, but a new company founded by industry veterans is betting there is still room for a premium, limited-production truck that offers more performance and content than stock without pushing into the stratosphere occupied by the most extreme builds.

Based in Bristol, Indiana, Torque Trucks recently unveiled its inaugural lineup of Ford-based pickups, including the Torque 470 F-150, Torque 670 Raptor, and Torque 1200 F-250. The company was founded by Jeff Burtchell and Mike Graber, who spent three decades building specialty vehicles under the Tuscany Motor Company banner before returning to the truck market in 2025.

Torque Trucks launched a lineup of upgraded Ford pickup trucks. It includes a trio of tuned-up F-150, Raptor, and F-250 packages built at the company’s Bristol, Indiana, facility. (Photo Credit: Torque Trucks)

While aggressive styling is part of the formula, Torque says its goal is to deliver meaningful upgrades in performance, suspension, capability, and interior appointments as standard equipment rather than relying solely on appearance packages.

Popular Pickups

The volume leader of the lineup is expected to be the Torque 470 F-150, which starts at $102,960. Based on Ford’s four-wheel-drive F-150 and powered by the familiar 5.0-liter Coyote V8, the truck receives a Whipple-developed performance package that increases output to more than 470 horsepower. Upgrades include a Whipple oversized air box, high-flow air filter, optimized intake tube, revised calibration, and a Torque-tuned Gibson cat-back exhaust system.

Positioned as the entry point into the Torque lineup, the Torque 470 F-150 combines a Whipple-developed performance package with extensive chassis and appearance upgrades. The 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 is tuned to deliver more than 470 horsepower through a revised intake system, Whipple calibration, and Torque-tuned Gibson cat-back exhaust. A premium suspension lift, tuned monotube shocks, 35-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires, exclusive 22-inch wheels, body-color fender flares, wide-body aero cladding, and a painted tonneau cover create a truck that looks as substantial as its performance upgrades suggest. (Photo Credit: Torque Trucks)

The truck rides on a proprietary suspension lift with performance-tuned monotube shocks and rolls on 35-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires wrapped around exclusive 22-inch gloss-black wheels. Body-color fender flares, wide-body aero cladding, deployable running boards, a painted hood scoop, custom grille treatment, and a painted tonneau cover help create a cohesive factory-style appearance.

For buyers seeking even more punch, the Torque 670 Raptor, which starts at $121,595, raises the bar. Based on Ford’s off-road flagship, the truck delivers 555 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque courtesy of a Whipple-backed induction package that includes an oversized intercooler, revised intake tract, performance calibration, and upgraded exhaust system.

The most exclusive model in the lineup, the Torque 670 Raptor is limited to just 100 units for the 2026 model year. Built on Ford’s high-performance off-road platform, it delivers 555 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Whipple oversized air box, oversized intercooler, optimized intake tract, revised calibration, and performance exhaust system. Exterior upgrades include 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires, exclusive 20-inch wheels, a Torque high-clearance front bumper with integrated LED lighting, painted fender flares, wide-body cladding, and custom graphics that further distinguish it from a stock Raptor. (Photo Credit: Torque Trucks)

Beyond the added output, the Raptor gains 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires, exclusive wheels, a high-clearance front bumper with integrated LED lighting, suspension upgrades, wide-body styling enhancements, and a leather-appointed interior trimmed specifically for the Torque package. Production is limited to just 100 units for the 2026 model year.

Heavy-Duty Hauler

At the top of the range sits the Torque 1200 F-250, which starts at $124,535. Built around Ford’s Super Duty platform, the diesel-powered truck is rated at 1,200 lb-ft of torque and receives a substantial list of chassis and appearance upgrades. Highlights include a premium suspension lift, dual steering stabilizers, tubular radius arms, tuned monotube shocks, 37-inch BFGoodrich tires, and an Addictive Desert Designs high-clearance front bumper with integrated lighting.

Like the rest of the lineup, the F-250 receives custom exterior styling treatments and a premium leather interior highlighted by exclusive upholstery, embroidered floor mats, and serialized badging.

Designed for buyers who want serious towing capability and serious presence, the Torque 1200 F-250 builds on Ford’s Super Duty platform with a host of suspension and styling enhancements. Rated at 1,200 lb-ft of torque, the diesel-powered truck rides on a premium full suspension lift featuring dual steering stabilizers, 2-inch tubular radius arms, and tuned monotube shocks. Rolling on 37-inch BFGoodrich tires and exclusive 22-inch wheels, it also receives an Addictive Desert Designs high-clearance front bumper, integrated LED lighting, custom skid plate, body-color fender flares, wide-body cladding, and a leather-appointed interior that elevates the truck beyond a traditional workhorse. (Photo Credit: Torque Trucks)

Limited to 300 Torque 470 F-150s, 300 Torque 1200 F-250s, and just 100 Torque 670 Raptors, the new lineup targets buyers looking for more performance, capability, and exclusivity than a stock pickup without stepping into the highest-dollar super-truck category.

All three models are backed by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty while retaining Ford’s factory powertrain warranty coverage. Torque Trucks also says the vehicles will be listed in Black Book valuation guides. For more information, specifications, and dealer availability, visit the Torque Trucks website.