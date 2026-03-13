Shelby American made a name for itself building fast Cobras and Mustangs. These days, the company has expanded its horizons to vehicles you might not expect. Heavy-duty pickups are built to work, but that doesn’t mean they can’t carry some performance attitude. The new Shelby F-250 Super Baja blends the muscle of a modern diesel Super Duty with off-road suspension hardware and a redesigned exterior that leans into the Baja theme.

The 2026 Shelby F-250 Super Baja launches a redesigned generation of Shelby performance trucks. Based on the Ford F-250 Super Duty, the limited-production truck is powered by the Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel paired with a Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission. Production begins this month at Shelby Performance’s new facility in Bristol, Indiana.

The 2026 Shelby F-250 Super Baja’s front end is defined by a functional air-induction hood with painted extraction vents, a custom Shelby grille, and a powder-coated steel bumper with integrated tow points and LED lighting. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Shelby vehicles have always been pacesetters,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, said. “Due to the incredible demand for a high-performance, 3/4-ton Shelby truck, it was the first in the 2026 lineup we tackled. Our team at Shelby American in Las Vegas worked closely with Shelby Performance on a ‘clean sheet’ approach. The result is another impressive, market-leading Shelby.”

Heavy-Duty Hardware

Shelby engineered the Super Baja to retain the heavy-duty strengths of the Super Duty platform while enhancing its off-road performance. A Shelby-developed suspension system built around King Shocks increases ride height and suspension travel, helping the three-quarter-ton truck respond better when the pavement ends.

The truck rides on 20-inch two-tone wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich tires, while a steel chase rack in the bed carries spare tires and supports additional lighting. Despite the off-road upgrades, the truck retains serious work capability, with towing rated at up to 22,000 pounds.

Shelby developed a new suspension system around King Shocks that increases ride height and suspension travel, working with 20-inch wheels and 37-inch tires to boost off-road capability while maintaining heavy-duty towing performance. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“First introduced in 2021, the Shelby F-250 model trucks have achieved iconic status. Carroll Shelby imbued us with the belief that we need to continually push the envelope, never resting on our accomplishments,” Vince LaViolette, Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer at Shelby American, said. “Lessons learned through rigorous testing both on and off road resulted in a dual-purpose vehicle that can conquer jobs requiring maximum towing capacity and deliver a serious driving adventure. That’s why the 2026 Shelby F-250 Super Baja is a significant leap forward in performance, durability, and styling.”

Performance & Style

The Super Baja features a functional air-induction hood with painted extraction vents, smooth painted OE-style fender flares with marker lights, and powder-coated steel front and rear bumpers with integrated tow points. A custom-painted grille, LED lighting, and XL power steps with integrated rock sliders add both visual punch and trail-ready durability.

The bed-mounted Shelby Baja chase rack supports a power-actuated nine-pod LED light bar and spare tires, while tinted windows, powder-coated exhaust tips, and multiple stripe color options expand personalization choices.

Out back, a steel Shelby Baja chase rack carries spare 37-inch BFGoodrich tires and supports a power-actuated nine-pod LED light bar, reinforcing the truck’s desert-runner attitude. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“The all-new Shelby F-250 Super Baja combines a stunning new design with an expansive range of colors, stripes, and paint options to deliver a bold, customizable truck built to captivate and excite retail buyers,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “This is the most customizable Shelby F-250 in history with the additional stripe color options and the ability to match the Shelby grille letters to either the body or stripes.”

Limited Run

Inside, the Super Baja receives exclusive leather seat covers with Shelby embroidery, carbon-fiber accents, billet racing pedals, embroidered floor mats, and a serialized Shelby CSM plaque. Each truck is recorded in the official Shelby Registry and includes membership in Team Shelby.

“Shelby just reinvented the heavy-duty truck,” LaViolette added. “The three-quarter ton Shelby F-250 Super Baja can fluidly move over most any terrain, tow up to 22,000 pounds, and looks really cool while doing it. These amazing vehicles are the pinnacle of the heavy-duty truck market.”

2026 Shelby F-250 Super Baja Upgrades

Performance

Premium Full Suspension Lift

KING Dual Steering Stabilizers

KING Race Series 2.5 Adjustable Front Coilovers w/ Finned Reservoir *For Smoother, Cooler Shocks

KING Rear 2.5 Piggyback Shocks w/ Finned Reservoir

2-Inch Tubular Radius Arms

Interior

Carbon Fiber Aesthetic Interior Trim

Billet Racing Pedals

Shelby Registry CSM Serial Number Plaque w/ Engine Bay Plaque

Exclusive Shelby-Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers

Shelby Super Baja Console Badge

Shelby Super Baja Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats

Tinted Windows

Exterior

37-Inch BFGoodrich Tires

20-Inch Two-Tone Off-Road Wheels (6)

2 Full-Size Spare Wheel & Tire Mounts (Spares Included)

Tire Sensor Recalibration

Speedometer Recalibration

Four Wheel Alignment

Power Deployable XL Running Boards w/ Lights & Rock Guards

Painted Smooth OE Style Fender Flares w/ Marker Lights

Replacement High Clearance Front Bumper by Addictive Desert Designs Includes: Recovery Points and Air Flow Vents

40-Inch Light Bar w/ 2 LED SAE/DOT Lights

Rear Bumper Replacement w/ Two 10-Inch LED Reverse Lights

Rear Marker Lights

Custom Painted Grille w/ Marker Lights

Full Replacement Air Induction Hood w/ Painted Hood Vent

Active Air Painted Fender Vents w/ Shelby Logo

Shelby Baja Bed Chase Rack w/ Nine-Pod Power Actuated LED Light Bar & Shelby Baja Side Panels

Black SST Exhaust Tips

Shelby Full Body Le Mans Style Stripes

Shelby Super Baja Bed Sides Graphics

OE Spray-In Bed Liner

The Shelby F-250 Super Baja carries an MSRP of $159,795, including the donor F-250 Lariat Ultimate 4×4 SuperCrew equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. Production will be limited to 250 trucks, with distribution through select Shelby Performance Ford dealers across the United States and additional availability in North America.

The F-250 Super Baja is set for its public debut during the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction from April 16-18 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.