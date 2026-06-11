When you think of Ford’s high-performance offerings, the first thing that might come to mind is the Dark Horse SC or the Raptor R. However, another one of the company’s most popular hot rods is a spicy family hauler. The Explorer ST blends practicality and performance, and for 2027, it gets a new appearance upgrade inspired by enthusiasts — the Sinister Package.

The new 2027 Ford Explorer ST Sinister package is Ford’s latest nod to the passionate community that embraced the twin-turbocharged SUV since its debut. If you’ve spent any time around Explorer ST owners, you know they like to upgrade their rides. Ford noticed too, and the Sinister package brings that custom-inspired look into the factory order guide.

The front end of the 2027 Ford Explorer ST Sinister takes on a more aggressive personality with exclusive amber LED daytime running lamps and a fully blacked-out appearance package. Inspired by the Explorer ST community, the package gives Ford’s performance SUV a distinctive factory-backed custom look. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“The ST badge became a pride point for a community of enthusiasts who don’t just drive their SUVs. Rather, they live in them and treat them as an extension of their identity. Ford is rewarding that passion by taking the ST badge and paying homage to the aftermarket community, who’ve made it their own,” Travis Pearce, Ford Explorer Brand Marketing Manager, said. “Today, we’re providing a first look at the new Explorer ST Sinister package — a factory-original, bold, high-performance salute to the ST community.”

Visually, the 2027 Ford Explorer ST Sinister lives up to its name. The package delivers a fully blacked-out aesthetic highlighted by exclusive amber LED daytime running lamps. The darker treatment extends to 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels wrapped in all-season tires, while unique Black Accented ST Sinister badging sets the package apart from the standard Explorer ST.

The Sinister Package bundles several enthusiast-inspired appearance upgrades, including 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, all-season tires, and exclusive black-accented ST Sinister badging. Under the hood, the SUV retains its standard 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 385 horsepower. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Under the hood, the performance that made these rides popular remains. The Explorer ST Sinister retains the standard 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine rated at 385 horsepower. That combination of strong acceleration, sharp styling, and three-row practicality has helped make the Explorer ST a popular choice for enthusiasts who need room for passengers and cargo but still want something entertaining to drive.

“There’s clearly an accelerating demand for high-performance utilities,” Pearce explained. “Since introducing ST to the Explorer lineup in 2020, it’s comprised roughly 16 percent of all Explorer sales. For the 2025 model year, ST climbed to account for nearly 22 percent of the total sales mix.”

Explorer ST Experience

The announcement also marks the return of a program many performance-minded owners will appreciate. Ford is relaunching the Explorer ST Experience, a complimentary one-day performance driving school available to buyers of new Explorer ST models.

“And to ensure customers get the full capability of their new ST, we’re excited to announce the return of the Explorer ST Experience,” Pearce added. “The purchase of a new 2026 or 2027 Explorer ST includes an exclusive invitation to a one-day professional driving school. Launching in the fall of 2026, this tour is traveling across the country to teach you how to harness the power of the ST exactly the way the engineers intended.”

The blacked-out theme carries through to the rear, where unique ST Sinister badging distinguishes the package from the standard Explorer ST. Available to order now and arriving later this year, the package celebrates a model that has grown from roughly 16 percent of Explorer sales since 2020 to nearly 22 percent of the lineup’s sales mix for the 2025 model year. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Traveling across the country, the Explorer ST Experience will allow owners to learn performance-driving techniques from professional instructors in a controlled environment.

While the 2027 Ford Explorer ST Sinister doesn’t add power beyond the standard 385-horsepower output of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, it upfits the Explorer ST’s look with a vibe inspired by enthusiasts. Combined with the return of the Explorer ST Experience driving school, the new package strengthens the Blue Oval’s commitment to enthusiasts who want performance, utility, and personalization in a single vehicle.

The 2027 Ford Explorer ST Sinister is up for order now and is expected to arrive on dealer lots later this year.