Enthusiasts will race just about anything, but when it comes to fast Fords, the pony cars grab a lot of the headlines. However, there is plenty of potential locked inside the Blue Oval’s EcoBoost engine platform. A part of that subculture that is pushing the performance envelope with direct-injected, turbocharged engines is the owners of the modern Explorer SUV, particularly the performance-oriented ST models. Those who want to go fast and not ravage a nice vehicle have turned to picking up used Police Interceptor utilities and letting them rip.

Once such pioneer is Brad Hampton. He’s been leaning on an Explorer ST and this 2020 Explorer PIU powered by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost for some time now. However, recently he broke into the single digits with the PIU, which is impressive for any vehicle, but especially a reformed people hauler.

Brad Hampton’s 2020 Explorer PIU still sports its factory 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine and factory twin turbos. It is enhanced by a custom intake, intercooler, and exhaust from CT Motorfab, a fuel system upgrade from Nostrum, and a 10R80 10-speed automatic built by Midnight Performance.

“The Interceptors are way more affordable, you won’t feel guilty about totally gutting them, and they come with a stronger 10R80 10-speed transmission,” Hampton explained. “…This vehicle is a 2020 Ford Explorer PIU 3.0-liter, twin-turbo AWD from Washington State. It was used by the Highway Patrol, primarily for high-speed highway chases.”

Fast Start

Hampton grew up around fast machines and drag racing, and that clearly influenced the trajectory of his Explorer projects. However, to fulfill his goals, he needed some willing partners. As a result, Chris Totcky at CT Motorfab, who enhanced his Explorers with some serious high-flow upgrades, and Adam Staszak of ZFG Racing, who provides the custom calibrations to maximize the performance of his combinations.

“Chris became a part of the Explorer ST project early on in 2025 when he installed his first version of his intake system called the Big Sucker. He then went on to become CT Motorfab in the Houston, Texas, area,” Hampton said. “You guys did a write-up of the Explorer ST when it ran an 11.04 in the quarter. The ST went on to set the stock turbo record for an Explorer ST at 10.85 in the quarter after the Nostrum fuel system, the Big Sucker intake from CT Motorfab, and Midnight Performance rebuilding my 10R60 with the Suncoast Stage 2 clutch kit .”

More recently, Hampton and his supporters turned up the wick on his more aggressive machine, the Explorer PIU, by enlisting Ford 10-speed experts to revamp its automatic transmission for his latest assault on the quarter mile.

Milestone Run

“Prior to this particular record-setting outing, I ran a 10.03 in the quarter mile. The only things I changed were having Midnight Performance rebuild my 10R80 transmission,” Hampton explained.

The result was a shot heard round the EcoBoost world, as the PIU didn’t just nudge into the single digits, it planted a solid flag in the 9-second zone.

“This particular elapsed time is so significant because it’s the first Explorer to ever run into the 9-second quarter-mile zone. Not to mention that it is still on stock turbos and a stock 3.0-liter engine,” he declared. “That is on strictly bolt-ons, with a custom air intake and custom intercooler from CT Motorfab. Weight management is the other factor in the success of this Interceptor. It’s roughly 1,000 pounds lighter than when it was delivered from Washington State.”

Lightened by a 1,000 pounds and hooking on sticky Hoosiers, Hampton’s EcoBoost Explorer recently busted into the 9-second zone at Evadale Raceway in Silsbee, Texas.

While running that quickly is impressive for any vehicle, clicking off a 9.88-second rip at 132.47 mph is pretty stunning given the simplicity of the combo.

“The 9-second mark was the next major barrier for this platform. We’ve had Explorers running in the 10s for about three years now, but getting into the nines has been a significant challenge that no one had cleared until now,” Staszak said. “Every platform goes through this cycle: we push until we find the mechanical breaking point, then we develop the parts and calibration strategies to overcome those failures. This is also the first time someone has truly treated an Explorer as a dedicated race car. The level of weight reduction here is the X-factor. At just under 3,900 pounds with the driver, it allows the stock turbos to achieve times that were previously thought impossible.”

Of course, as the tuner, he was instrumental in making all the hardware work together in harmony to deliver this elusive result. As a tuner with vast experience maximizing EcoBoost combinations, he has insight into what makes this combo tick.

Unlocking The Magic

“The ‘magic’ here is entirely in the short time. While the car hasn’t been on the dyno yet, based on the data and my experience, I’d estimate it’s making around 570–580 all-wheel horsepower,” Staszak said. “If you look at the Dragy G-force data and the acceleration curve, the car is actually a bit of a ‘turd’ on the big end relative to the launch; that 9-second ET is won almost entirely in the first 60 feet and the power delivery through the eighth-mile.”

While the fortified 10R80 automatic is a key piece of the hardware puzzle, there is significant electronic wizardry that helps apply the output shuttling through it to the racing surface.

“The HP Tuners transbrake is the biggest piece of that puzzle, and where I spent the most development time. It isn’t a ‘plug-and-play’ feature you can just hand off to a customer; there is a real art to getting it to build RPM and boost without slipping the clutches,” Staszak added. “With the transbrake, we’re able to leave on over 20 psi of boost. I’m then using the OEM logic to precisely manage that torque through the first few gears, ensuring we’re putting down every bit of available power without blowing the tires off or damaging the drivetrain. Beyond that, we’re just giving it everything it has left down the track.”

Hampton has big plans for his PIU project. After another round of modifications, he hopes to run into the rarified air of the 8-second zone. (Photo Credit: Parabelle Photography)

Given the conditions that day, there might be a bit left in this combination as it sits, but probably not much.

“I don’t believe I’ll see anything lower than a 9.7 in the quarter,” Hampton predicted. “The 9.88 run was at 80-plus degrees with quite the headwind.”

Of course, like any project of this nature, the owner isn’t willing to rest on his laurels. There are more upgrades in the offing, and Hampton has some ambitious goals in mind for his former Special Service SUV.

“Next step for this PIU is a CRP Stage 6 turbo upgrade and a Stage X fuel system from Nostrum,” he added. “The goal is to touch the 8-second quarter mile. Also, an eight-point cage will be installed along with a cool vehicle wrap of some sort.”

So stay tuned, this former Police Interceptor is in hot pursuit of a rarified quarter-mile run, and we are here for it.