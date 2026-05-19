Swapping a modern truck engine into a classic chassis usually brings massive hood clearance headaches. Builders constantly struggle to fit factory parts under standard sheet metal without cutting giant holes. Solving this exact problem, Holley’s 7.3-liter Godzilla Intake provides a clean cast-aluminum solution for tight engine bays. Testing this fresh manifold on a chilly Michigan dyno proves gearheads can easily make major power.

Spinning a stock bottom end on the test stand requires the right breathing modifications. Brian Wolfe, of Willis Performance Enterprises, bolted up Ultimate Headers designed specifically for Fox Mustangs to replicate a realistic street swap. Slipping a Brian Tooley Racing Truck Norris camshaft into the block wakes up the idle and pairs perfectly with Holley’s 7.3-liter Godzilla Intake mounted up top.

This compact casting straightens out the awkward angle of the stock throttle body. “Another feature of this intake is that if you are going for higher performance, the bottom is removable and you can get in there and take that bottom plate off,” Wolfe explained. Buyers can also order this piece in a natural aluminum finish or a black powder coat.

Cranking the engine up to speed revealed exactly what this specific combination can do. Pushing the throttle wide open against the dyno brake generated an impressive 625 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 615 lb-ft of torque.

Wolfe utilized a stock ’22 throttle body during the pulls, and Evan Smith noted: “It comes with an adapter plate that we don’t have on here, so you can run a bigger throttle body.” Hitting those stout numbers proves the true potential of this modern Ford powerplant.

Putting together a reliable street brawler no longer requires custom-fabricated sheet metal manifolds. Bolting down Holley’s 7.3-liter Godzilla intake with the BTR camshaft and Ultimate Headers delivers a proven recipe for instant tire destruction. This compact combination packs easily between tight shock towers while producing enough torque to test the tensile strength of your subframe connectors.