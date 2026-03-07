Stop Splicing Wires And Plug In With The Holley EFI Power Tap

Wiring an aftermarket fuel injection system takes patience and careful routing. Nobody wants to slice into an expensive main harness to add a single pressure sensor. Holley figured out a practical way around this garage headache. Using the built-in Holley EFI Power Tap gives builders a dedicated accessory plug to pull power and ground without ever picking up a pair of wire cutters.

The connector holds four specific wires designed to handle basic electrical needs. There is a solid black wire for chassis ground and a black-and-white striped wire for the sensor ground reference. An orange wire supplies a stable 5-volt reference for high-impedance sensors. Depending on the exact main harness, a red or green wire provides a switched 12-volt output that is live when the engine is running.

“It’s a built-in plug that gives you easy access to power and ground, so you can add stuff without cutting or splicing the main harness,” Ray Frescas, of Holley, explained.

Leaving the factory wiring untouched keeps the engine bay clean and makes future troubleshooting much easier. Tapping straight into the Holley EFI Power Tap also provides a reliable voltage source directly from the computer to reduce electrical noise.

“People use it for things like flex-fuel sensors, dome pressure sensors, alternator exciter leads or other aftermarket EFI-related electronics that need a clean power, ground, or reference without messy splices,” Frescas noted.

Even with a convenient plug, users must pay close attention to load limits. The 12-volt wire is strictly meant to trigger relays or power very low-current devices. Pulling heavy amps through this circuit causes major issues because it lacks a high-capacity fuse. The 5-volt line requires equally careful handling.

“If you misuse the 5V reference, like powering non-sensors that draw current, you can upset the ECU’s sensor reference stability,” Frescas warned.

Planning out the electrical system is usually the most stressful part of a custom vehicle build. Having a dedicated spot to grab a reference voltage removes a massive amount of guesswork. Utilizing the Holley EFI Power Tap allows you to hook up extra sensors securely and get your project fired up faster.