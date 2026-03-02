Give Your Small-Block A High-Performance Spark With One Wire

When you are pushing a small-block Ford beyond factory performance parameters, ignition performance quickly separates a responsive, reliable combination from one that constantly demands attention. Fuel and airflow might dictate an engine’s potential, but spark delivery determines how much of that potential actually reaches the rear wheels. Performance Distributors built its Ford Street/Strip DUI around that reality, engineering a complete ignition solution designed to remove common weak links while simplifying the entire system.

The DUI is an HEI-based distributor developed originally by Performance Distributors to combat the weak points of the factory Ford ignition… — Brian Caruth, Performance Distributors

The starting point is understanding where the factory hardware can fall short once power levels climb and rpm increases.

Performance Distributors’ Ford Street/Strip DUI distributor combines the coil, module, and distributor into a single large-cap HEI-style housing that reduces wiring complexity while delivering a calibrated advance curve tailored to the engine combination. (Photo Credit: Performance Distributors)

“Motorcraft distributors were manufactured with a single bronze bushing that does not run the full length of the housing. Eventually, the groove in the distributor main shaft would get a buildup of sludge, and oil flow would be reduced, leading to increased friction that created weakness within the bushing and excessive wear, causing timing inconsistencies and/or seizure of the shaft,” Brian Caruth, of Performance Distributors, explained. “The electronic components were another downfall, with reduced voltage input via a ballast resistor and a low-output ignition coil. Performance, fuel mileage, and reliability of the Ford engine suffered because of the weak aspects of the ignition system.”

Performance Distributors approached the problem with a unified design philosophy. Rather than asking enthusiasts to piece together coils, modules, and external boxes, the company created the Davis Unified Ignition, better known as the DUI. The large-cap, HEI-style distributor integrates the coil and module into one purpose-built assembly for Ford engines, requiring only a switched 12-volt source to get the system online. Fewer components mean fewer failure points and a noticeably cleaner engine bay.

Streamlined Performance

“The DUI is an HEI-based distributor developed originally by Performance Distributors to combat the weak points of the factory Ford ignition. The all-in-one ignition system incorporates the coil and module within the distributor, eliminating the need for external components,” Caruth said. “This allows for a simple one-wire hookup of a full 12 volts, eliminating the need for a ballast resistor. The DUI has an upper and lower bushing for durability, precision shaft rotation, and consistent timing. The 50,000-volt coil and high-dwell module provide dependable spark output from idle to the max RPM.”

Precision timing control sits at the heart of the Street/Strip DUI. Every distributor is hand-built by Performance Distributors technicians and calibrated on a Sun Distributor Machine with application-specific weights and springs. That individualized setup allows the advance curve to complement the engine combination rather than forcing the engine to tolerate a generic calibration.

Performance Distributors’ Dyna-Module (P/N 000222; $69.99) increases dwell time to promote coil saturation and produce a longer, more consistent spark, helping stabilize combustion across the rpm range. (Photo Credit: Performance Distributors)

“The founder of Performance Distributors, Kelly Davis, mastered the art of advance-curve tuning with a Sun distributor machine, multiple weight and spring combinations, and years of road and track testing. He passed this knowledge down to our current shop manager, who has 35 years of distributor tuning experience to date,” Caruth explained. “For each DUI distributor built, we meticulously tune the centrifugal advance based on the demands of the engine and vehicle, a service not provided by other major ignition companies. So, from towing to street performance to all-out racing, the precision-tuned advance will maximize timing and performance by eliminating pre-detonation from over-advancement or sluggish off-the-line performance from insufficient timing.”

Managing that timing signal is Performance Distributors’ Dyna-Module, which increases electronic dwell to help the coil reach optimal saturation before firing. The payoff is a longer-duration spark and improved consistency cylinder to cylinder, particularly helpful in engines with aggressive camshafts or richer air-fuel mixtures.

“Our Dyna-Module is designed and built with expanded dwell time. It works on the same principle as running dual points over single points in the old-school distributors from back in the day,” Caruth said. “The dwell within the Dyna-Module is increased electronically to provide more saturation time for the coil, allowing it to produce a longer duration and more consistent spark.”

High Energy

Spark energy is another defining trait of the Performance Distributors Street/Strip DUI distributor. Its integrated coil produces up to 50,000 volts, giving builders the flexibility to run wider plug gaps and expose more of the mixture to the spark kernel. When the burn starts faster and more completely, engines tend to respond with sharper throttle input and stronger torque.

“The higher voltage output allows for wider spark plug gaps compared to the narrow gaps required with stock coils,” Caruth said. “The benefit of an increased plug gap delivers greater spark exposure in the combustion chamber for increased efficiency in fuel burn. Performance is enhanced from the larger gaps with noticeable gains in power and torque, a smoother running engine, and a boost in fuel economy.”

While numbers matter, most enthusiasts judge upgrades by the seat of their pants. The difference typically shows up the moment the engine fires, as a stronger, more consistent spark often shortens crank time and brings the engine to life quickly, whether it is a cold startup or a heat-soaked restart. Ease into the throttle, and the response is cleaner, without the hesitation that signals a marginal ignition.

The high-output Street/Strip coil from Performance Distributors is engineered to generate up to 50,000 volts, supporting wider spark plug gaps for improved flame propagation and combustion efficiency. (Photo Credit: Performance Distributors)

On the road, increased spark energy helps stabilize idle quality and smooth part-throttle operation, while a properly matched advance curve promotes predictable tip-in and steady midrange pull. Lean into wide-open throttle and more complete combustion supports stronger torque and efficient power through the upper rpm range. For street cars, that means improved drivability and confidence in traffic, while strip-focused builds benefit from repeatable performance pass after pass.

“Typical gains from a DUI distributor include more horsepower and torque, quicker starting, smoother idle, and improved fuel economy,” Caruth said.

Performance Distributors also engineered the Street/Strip DUI with longevity in mind. Oil-impregnated bronze bushings support the shaft for accurate trigger signals over extended use, reinforcing the company’s focus on durability for cars that see real miles. Because the design follows proven HEI architecture, service parts remain easy to source.

Carrying The Spark

To ensure that high spark energy actually reaches the plugs, Performance Distributors recommends pairing the Street/Strip DUI distributor with LiveWires spark plug wires, which are engineered with low-resistance spiral-wound conductors and heavy insulation to contain voltage even in high-heat engine bays.

“With a high-performance DUI Distributor, a low-resistance, spiral-core plug wire set is a must. The high-output electronic components are not used to their full potential with low-grade carbon core wires. LiveWires were developed to complement the DUI with a low-ohms-per-foot rating for virtually no drop in spark intensity from the coil to the plug,” Caruth added. “In addition, LiveWires are built with a protective sleeve providing 1,400 degrees F of heat protection and increased lifespan of the wire set. LiveWires are not ‘cut-to-fit’ universal sets; each wire is custom-tailored to the correct length for small-block and big-block Ford engines, with terminated boots and numbering for each corresponding cylinder.”

Performance Distributors LiveWires plug wires — for the 289-302 (P/N C9056; $159) and the 5.0/302 with a Windsor firing order (P/N C9057; $159) — feature low resistance and high-temperature protection to ensure the ignition energy created by the DUI reaches the plugs with minimal loss. (Photo Credit: Performance Distributors)

The result is an ignition package that emphasizes strength, simplicity, and repeatable performance. Performance Distributors offers the Street/Strip DUI for a wide range of small-block Ford engines, including the 5.0-liter (P/N 33820; $509.00), 289-302 (P/N 31820; $479), 351C-400-429-460 (P/N 32820; $479.00), and the 351W (P/N 35820; $479.00). They are great options for enthusiasts ready to retire aging factory distributors in favor of modern spark control. For builders who want their ignition handled before the key even turns, the Street/Strip DUI reflects Performance Distributors’ long-standing focus on delivering ready-to-run solutions that back up their promises with measurable results.