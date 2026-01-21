Mustang GTD Rocks The Rollers On House Of Boost’s Dyno

We might not all be able to afford a six-figure Mustang supercar, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t curious about what these machines can do. House of Boost offered some insight as a local customer brought his brand-new delivery in to put the GTD on the dyno. With barely 900 miles on the odometer, the HOB team was eager to serve the “meat and potatoes” of this American exotic.

As the car entered the shop, the sheer physical presence of the vehicle immediately stood out compared to a standard S650. Larry Hamilton, of House of Boost, observed, “It is definitely wider than I expected.” Securing the vehicle wasn’t a standard affair because of the sophisticated racing suspension and full underbody aerodynamics. The crew had to check the tubular rear chassis carefully rather than using standard tie-down points. He explained, “It is a little different than other Mustangs.”

There was some nervous energy regarding the car’s computer-controlled break-in status. The team wasn’t sure if the ECU would unlock all the ponies with under 1,000 miles clocked. Hamilton admitted, “We are not sure exactly where that cutoff is for full power yet.” They opted for a fifth-gear pull to keep wheel speeds manageable while getting the car up to singing speed to see if the computer would cooperate.

The moment of truth stunned the entire room when the screen flashed a massive 783 wheel horsepower and 638 lb-ft of torque. It wasn’t a fluke, either; they backed it up immediately with a second run of 782.9 horsepower. Hamilton pointed out, “Check out how consistent it was.”

These numbers suggest Ford is seriously underpromising on the official specs, which is a relief to those who recall the days of the 1999 Mustang Cobra. If a stock GTD is putting nearly 800 horsepower to the ground, the crank numbers are easily pushing well past the advertised figures.