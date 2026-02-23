BMR Suspension Expands Its Reach With Heidts Acquisition

A major player in the Ford suspension game recently broadened its horizons. BMR Suspension announced it has acquired Heidts Suspension. According to the companies, the acquisition allows BMR to further its mission of delivering innovative, quality-oriented, American-made suspension and chassis products at an affordable price while expanding its reach into the street rod and classic muscle market, where Heidts has long specialized.

“BMR Suspension and Heidts Suspension are like two sides of the same coin,” Allan Miller, President of BMR Suspension, said. “BMR dominates the American late-model market, and Heidts dominates the American muscle cars and street rods, so this synergy is perfect for our two companies and customers moving forward.”

Founded in 1998, BMR manufactures suspension and chassis components for Ford Mustangs, Chevy Camaros, GM classic muscle cars, and late-model Mopar platforms. The company produces its parts in Central Florida across two facilities and has expanded its position in the performance aftermarket with prior acquisitions, including Carlyle Racing and Control Freak Suspension.

Heidts, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, manufactures front and rear suspension systems for street rods and muscle cars. The company also encompasses Alston Racing and Chassis Engineering Inc., and builds its products at its Illinois headquarters.

“This acquisition combines decades of engineering expertise, US manufacturing capabilities, and a deep focus on quality,” Wallace Leyshon, President/CEO of Heidts Suspension, added. “Moving forward, this partnership ensures that we will expand our commitment to American craftsmanship while developing innovative suspension solutions for the vehicles our customers love.”

Both companies will continue to operate independently, serving their respective customers and maintaining their existing product lines. BMR will continue expanding its established Ford, GM, and Mopar offerings, while BMR and Heidts will collaborate closely on new product lines aimed at American muscle and late-model vehicles.